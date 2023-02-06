Winners of the 2023 Grammys are announced and Hispanics celebrate

The 2023 Grammy winners are revealed.

Which musicians are the favorites?

Hispanic viewers celebrate the magical night.

Hispanics have a lot of reasons to celebrate after the annual ceremony that rewards the best of music. The big winners of the 2023 Grammys were announced and Hispanics are cheering.

According to the EFE Agency, Rosalía was one of the first to make Hispanic power proud by taking home an award. Her millions of fans applaud her talent and musical creativity.

Rosalía one of the 2023 Grammy winners

The Catalan artist, who did not attend the Grammys pre-gala, was competing for the Best Lain Rock or Alternative Album with Ink and Time by Jorge Drexler, 1940 Carmen by Mon Laferte, Allegory by Gaby Moreno and Los Años Salvajes by Fito Páez. It is not the first Grammy for the singer who also won the award in the same category in 2020, a year in which she was also nominated for best new artist.

Rosalía was also nominated for Best Music Film for Motomami (TikTok Live Performance). However, the commercial success of her album Motomami suggested that in November she could sneak into the Album of the Year nominations, something that did not end up happening to the disappointment of critics and the public.