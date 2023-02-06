Winners of the 2023 Grammys are announced and Hispanics celebrate
The 2023 Grammy winners are revealed. Which musicians were the big winners? Hispanic viewers celebrate the magical night.
Hispanics have a lot of reasons to celebrate after the annual ceremony that rewards the best of music. The big winners of the 2023 Grammys were announced and Hispanics are cheering.
According to the EFE Agency, Rosalía was one of the first to make Hispanic power proud by taking home an award. Her millions of fans applaud her talent and musical creativity.
Rosalía one of the 2023 Grammy winners
The Catalan artist, who did not attend the Grammys pre-gala, was competing for the Best Lain Rock or Alternative Album with Ink and Time by Jorge Drexler, 1940 Carmen by Mon Laferte, Allegory by Gaby Moreno and Los Años Salvajes by Fito Páez. It is not the first Grammy for the singer who also won the award in the same category in 2020, a year in which she was also nominated for best new artist.
Rosalía was also nominated for Best Music Film for Motomami (TikTok Live Performance). However, the commercial success of her album Motomami suggested that in November she could sneak into the Album of the Year nominations, something that did not end up happening to the disappointment of critics and the public.
Encanto won two Grammys
On the other hand, the film Encanto won two Grammys in the categories of Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media and Best Soundtrack for Visual Media during the 65th edition of the Grammys which were held Sunday in Los Angeles.
In the first category, the film based on Colombian folklore managed to prevail over the soundtracks for Elvis, West Side Story, Stranger Things and Top Gun: Maverick. In the second, Encanto did the same with Germaine Franco over Michel Giacchino (The Batman), Hans Zimmer (No Time to Die), Jonny Greenwood (The Power of the Dog) and Nicholas Britell (Succession: Season 3).
Composer Germaine Franco took the stage
Composer Germaine Franco took the stage and accepted the award with a beautiful nod to Puerto Rican Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the hit Dos Oruguitas which is also on the soundtrack for Encanto.
Miranda could not attend the ceremony but was called “an inspiration and a genius”, according to Franco. “Thanks to the musicians who created this and made the world a little better with this movie,” she ended her speech in Spanish with a heartfelt, “Thank you very much, mom.”
2023 Grammy winners
Due to the large number of categories that the Grammys recognize each year, the Recording Academy divides its ceremony into two parts: a pre-gala, which is not televised and where the majority of awards are given and the big ceremony, which takes place later in the afternoon and is televised.
The important 65th Grammy Awards took place on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena, a venue known for being the home of the LA Lakers and the Clippers.