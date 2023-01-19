Ángela Aguilar is once again in the eye of the storm.

Alleged nude photos of Pepe Aguilar’s daughter were leaked.

Are the photos and videos real?

The leak of explicit videos of Babo, of Cartel de Santa, and Karely Ruíz, shows that 2023 is going to be filled with celebrity scandals. Now it is Ángela Aguilar’s turn in the spotlight because there are allegedly nude photos of the Qué Agonía singer circulating online.

Ángela Aguilar had an impeccable image until last year when photos of her kissing her ex boyfriend, Gusy Lau, were leaked. She ended the controversial relationship, saying her trust had been violated and she was humiliated… But now, allegedly, nude images of her have been leaked.

Ángela Aguilar is in the midst of a new scandal over alleged nude photos

On Twitter, a series of images, and even videos began to circulate, claiming to show Ángela Aguilar nude, touching her body and even smiling at the camera. However, the authenticity of the images has not been verified, nor is it known who is responsible for leaking them.

Did Ángela Aguilar end up confirming everything with her own sexy images on Instagram? It turns out that, while everyone is going crazy over the nudes on Twitter, the singer made it clear that if she wants to show off her skin, she can do it.