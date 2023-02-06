After his scandal Bad Bunny resurfaced at the Grammys.

Bad Bunny opened the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Taylor Swift danced to the rhythm of his music.

At the start of the 65th edition of the Grammy Awards, Bad Bunny resurfaced after the scandal that has haunted him in recent weeks and even made Taylor Swift dance. The Puerto Rican rapper was the opening act for the ceremony.

Those present at the ceremony danced to music from his album, which was nominated for a best album grammy. After the controversy that followed the rapper after throwing a fan’s cell phone, he has kept a low profile.

Bad Bunny doesn’t win Best Album of the Year Grammy

The Puerto Rican rapper was nominated for Best Album of the Year. However, Bad Bunny lost to British ex-One Direction member Harry Styles, who took the award with his album Harry’s House.

Bad Bunny’s album, Un Verano Sin Ti didn’t win the Grammy even after wowing the audience. Also competing in the category were ABBA’s Voyage, Adele’s 30, Beyoncé’s Renaissance, Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous, Brandi Carlile’s In These Silent Days, Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres, Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers and Lizzo’s Special.