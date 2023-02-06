Bad Bunny resurfaces after his scandal and makes Taylor Swift dance at the Grammys
At the start of the 65th edition of the Grammy Awards, Bad Bunny resurfaced after the scandal that has haunted him in recent weeks and even made Taylor Swift dance. The Puerto Rican rapper was the opening act for the ceremony.
Those present at the ceremony danced to music from his album, which was nominated for a best album grammy. After the controversy that followed the rapper after throwing a fan’s cell phone, he has kept a low profile.
Bad Bunny doesn’t win Best Album of the Year Grammy
The Puerto Rican rapper was nominated for Best Album of the Year. However, Bad Bunny lost to British ex-One Direction member Harry Styles, who took the award with his album Harry’s House.
Bad Bunny’s album, Un Verano Sin Ti didn’t win the Grammy even after wowing the audience. Also competing in the category were ABBA’s Voyage, Adele’s 30, Beyoncé’s Renaissance, Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous, Brandi Carlile’s In These Silent Days, Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres, Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers and Lizzo’s Special.
Bad Bunny opened the Grammys
Bad Bunny opened the 65th Grammy Awards ceremony. He brought some Hispanic flavor to the acclaimed music industry awards, making everyone present dance to the rhythm of his music.
With El Apagón and Después de la Playa, Benito made those present at the ceremony dance. He walked down the aisle until he reached the stage. Accompanied by dancers and musicians, the Puerto Rican rapper danced and sang, earning applause from the audience.
Bad Bunny had Taylor Swift dancing
During his opening number, one thing that caught the attention of internet users was who was dancing. While Bad Bunny and his group of musicians and dancers took over the audience with El Apagón and Después de la Playa the camera captured one excited celebrity.
The Puerto Rican rhythm had Taylor Swift dancing during the performance and the camera caught her dancing with one of Bad Bunny’s dancers. To see the video click HERE.
Bad Bunny won the award for Best Musica Urbana Album
Bad Bunny won the award for Best Musica Urbana Album with his most recent release, Un Verano Sin Ti. Other nominees in that category were Rauw Alejandro, Daddy Yankee, Farruko and Maluma.
The Puerto Rican rapper began his acceptance speech in English, however, he began to thank people in Spanish. Bad Bunny said that once you do things with love and patience, things are easier, in addition to dedicating his award to Puerto Rico, which he called the cradle and capital of reggaeton. “To all the legends and especially the new ones… the new ones who keep the movement alive and refreshing.”