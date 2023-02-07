Chiquis Rivera on the Grammys red carpet (PHOTOS)

Chiquis Rivera appeared on the Grammys red carpet.

The singer was nominated for her first Grammy award.

She wore a sexy white dress with cutouts.

Chiquis Rivera appears on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards wearing a spectacular white dress with cutouts. The daughter of the Diva de la Banda opted for a dress that highlighted her attributes on one of the most important nights for the music industry.

Rivera was nominated in the Best Regional Mexican Music Album category, which took her completely by surprise. The album Abeja Reina was up against others like Los Tigres del Norte.

Chiquis Rivera appeared on the red carpet of the event that rewards the best of the music industry in a white dress and sparkling details. The singer’s dress highlights her attributes, showing the new figure that she has worked hard for.

The eldest of the children of the Diva de la Banda’s children decided to accompany her look by wearing her hair loose and light makeup, letting her dress be the star. Fitted at the hips, the gown reveals a little of her waist but the plunging neckline drew all eyes there.