Chiquis Rivera on the Grammys red carpet (PHOTOS)
Chiquis Rivera appeared on the Grammys red carpet. The singer was nominated for her first Grammy award. She wore a sexy white dress with cutouts.
Chiquis Rivera appears on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards wearing a spectacular white dress with cutouts. The daughter of the Diva de la Banda opted for a dress that highlighted her attributes on one of the most important nights for the music industry.
Rivera was nominated in the Best Regional Mexican Music Album category, which took her completely by surprise. The album Abeja Reina was up against others like Los Tigres del Norte.
The eldest of the children of the Diva de la Banda’s children decided to accompany her look by wearing her hair loose and light makeup, letting her dress be the star. Fitted at the hips, the gown reveals a little of her waist but the plunging neckline drew all eyes there.
Chiquis Rivera is nominated for her first Grammy
The singer was surprised while exercising when her manager gave her the news that she was nominated for her first Grammy. Chiquis hoped she could take home the coveted award.
In the category of Best Regional Mexican Music Album, Chiquis Rivera competed alongside great personalities from the music world. Among the nominees were Los tigres del Norte, Christian Nodal, Marco Antonio Solís and the winner was Natalia Lafourcade.
Chiquis took the Latin Grammy
Despite the fact that Jenni Rivera’s eldest daughter won the award for Best Banda Music Album at the Latin Grammys, she did not manage to win the Grammy for Best Regional Mexican Music Album.
According to The Los Angeles Times, the winner, Natalia Lafourcade, was the favorite and her album Un Canto por México – El Musical took the prize. It remains to be seen if Chiquis will get her turn.
Other stars on the Grammys red carpet
Sebastián Yatra is another of the stars who appeared on the red carpet of the important awards gala. He shared images from the event on social media. The singer shared a play-by-play from his vehicle on the way to the ceremony.
He also shared told his followers that he didn’t win the Best Latin Pop Album award. However, he spoke of how proud he felt of his work on the album Dharma +.