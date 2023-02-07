More problems for the singer? Shakira’s father is undergoing surgery (PHOTOS)
They reveal what "trigger" Shakira's father's health complications. The father of the singer from Barranquilla will be operated again this Monday.
Shakira’s father will undergo surgery again. The Colombian singer, who has just turned 46, has been successfully recovering from a difficult time in her life where she was affected, not only by the “betrayal” of her ex Gerard Piqué, but also because of his father’s deteriorating health.
Just when it seemed he was getting better, new information about William Mebarak’s health has come out. Now Shakira is facing a new challenge with her father’s surgery.
Shakira’s father was improving after being ill for several months
Entrepreneur William Mebarak has been in ill health after a serious fall which caused a severe concussion. He underwent several surgeries last year.
It was later revealed that he was recovering well, however his condition was still very delicate. Shakira was with him the whole time and even posted a video on Instagram where she is seen helping with his physical theapy.
Shakira gradually found hope through her music
Aside from this, Shakira was gradually recovering from a dark and bitter period of her life as her 12-year relationship with Piqué ended. The Ciega, Sordomuda singer achieved great success.
Now that 'Shaki' has been coming back and raking in millions thanks to her latest songs, the singer has received the news that her father, William Mebarak must undergo surgery again, and for a very important reason.
Was it all Piqué’s fault?
Vanitatis has reported that the singer’s father will undergo surgery again in a private clinic in Barcelona. According to the outlet, William was quite healthy until September 2021, which was when he and his Shakira’s mother visited the singer in Spain.
After landing in Barcelona, her father's health deteriorated to the point that he had more than five surgeries. A very important point that the Vanitatis exclusive highlights is that, according to a source, Shakira's problems with Piqué affected her father's recovery.
Shakira is said to be very “worried”
Supposedly, Shakira’s problems with Gerard Piqué had a lot to do with her father’s declining health, “They saw how their daughter suffered the unspeakable,” reported the outlet. What made this worse was that William Mebarak also suffered a serious fall.
“The singer is not calm at all,” reported the outlet. The magazine also reports that William Mebarak “loved Piqué very much”, and his betrayal hurt him a lot. For his part, Piqué is still in a relationship with Clara Chía, for which he has been widely criticized worldwide.