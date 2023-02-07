What “triggered” Shakira’s father’s health problems.

Shakira’s father will undergo surgery this week.

Is it all Piqué’s fault?

Shakira’s father will undergo surgery again. The Colombian singer, who has just turned 46, has been successfully recovering from a difficult time in her life where she was affected, not only by the “betrayal” of her ex Gerard Piqué, but also because of his father’s deteriorating health.

Just when it seemed he was getting better, new information about William Mebarak’s health has come out. Now Shakira is facing a new challenge with her father’s surgery.

Shakira’s father was improving after being ill for several months

Entrepreneur William Mebarak has been in ill health after a serious fall which caused a severe concussion. He underwent several surgeries last year.

It was later revealed that he was recovering well, however his condition was still very delicate. Shakira was with him the whole time and even posted a video on Instagram where she is seen helping with his physical theapy. Filed Under: Shakira’s Father will undergo surgery