Chiquis Rivera claims to be “Queen Bee”.

The singer shared a bit of her song and her critics shredded it.

People ask her not to sing anymore. Chiquis Rivera continues to try to follow in the footsteps of her mother Jenni. However, for both her fans and her critics, she still has a long way to go. On Friday she will premiere her song Queen Bee, but she shared a bit of it on Instagram and was harshly criticized. Jenni Rivera’s daughter is determined to continue succeeding with her music after winning the Latin Grammy a few months ago. Her new song Queen Bee is proof of this, in addition to the fact that she is obsessed with Beyoncé who for years has been called ‘Queen Bae’. Chiquis Rivera appears as ‘Queen Bee’ Chiquis Rivera shared a photo and a video, where she’s wearing a honeycomb patterned bodysuit, so many were shocked at how seriously she takes her role as Queen Bee. Her new song is an anthem against all those who criticize her. Looking excited in her car, wearing a scarf on her head, Chiquis Rivera was listening to her own song and decided to share it with her Instagram followers and remind them that on Friday she is releasing the song.

The Queen Bee sends a message to her critics In the video, Chiquis says: “I’m going to show you a little bit of the song, little one, just so you can see and listen to what’s coming on Friday… because I feel like it, because I can and because I can’t I know… because I wanted to.” The lyrics of Queen Bee will be quite controversial and dedicated to the people who criticize her: And here I am just reinforcing… because I am a queen bee, there is no shortage of those who fight me, I do not look for problems but they always come to me , I have a very short fuse, because I am a queen bee I am opening my way, I always take out the sting when I see that some goat… wants to go live.

Did it all go wrong for Chiquis Rivera? Chiquis explained that the sting is because of the queen bee and she hoped that people would be ready to hear the full song on Friday, but she never expected that she would receive a barrage of criticism about her singing and her cosmetic surgeries. “Stop the face, you are so beautiful I think you are already on the verge of exaggerating.” “Chiquis was more beautiful before, I don’t know what was done to her face that looks temperate.” “You are just very pretty Don’t inject your trunk anymore.” “You’re very, very pretty, don’t do things to your face anymore…” “Imitating the mother, what a pity.” “For me who is starving.” “Better not sing.” “My ears almost bleed.”, “Who will it be for… Ángel, Esteban or Lorenzo because it is OBVIOUS that it is not for her current boyfriend,” can be read in the comments.

Chiqui sings Qué Agonía by Yuridia and Ángela Aguilar In addition to sharing her song Queen Bee, a few days ago Chiquis Rivera sang a piece of the song Qué Agonía by Yuridia and Ángela Aguilar. People were shocked that she didn’t hit the notes and they told her it was best not to try: “The air comes out quickly.” “The song has already gone crazy.” “Oh, don’t take the cell phone from him please.” “She doesn’t have a pretty, unique voice. Not singing voice!” No one forgives her for determination to follow in her mother’s footsteps. “What agony for us to have to listen to this.” “Name shut up!! The California coyotes ran when they heard this old woman with so much howling that she gave.” “Another song that is going to ruin… ” “I love Chiquis but that song is too big for her voice.” SEE CHIQUI SINGING QUÉ AGONÍA