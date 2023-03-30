Chiquis Rivera says she has a crush on Shakira (VIDEO)

Chiquis Rivera has a crush on Shakria!

Would she leave her boyfriend for her?

Jenni Rivera’s daughter comes out as bisexual. Chiquis Rivera has a crush on Shakira! The regional Mexican singer has no problem speaking her mind. After she recently said in a podcast that she is openly bisexual, the Abeja Reina singer has been giving us a lot to talk about. Jenni Rivera’s daughter had already said that she likes Shakira very much. Now a video has come out where she talks to the press and says again that she is a huge fan of the Colombian singer. Chiquis says she has a crush on Shakira In a recent press conference, Chiquis spoke about her upcoming new projects. However this was not the only thing she talked as reporters asked her questions about her taste in general. Specifically, a reporter asked her about Shakira, and Chiquis said in front of her boyfriend, who was with her at the press conference, that she loves the Suerte singer.

Chiquis Rivera says she’d marry Shakira! “I love Shakira, you know, I’m a super fan. I love her, she’s my idol,” began the daughter of the late singer Jenni Rivera. She continued, “I don’t want to say that I was the first, but something did happen,” the singer said mysteriously…. “She is a talented, beautiful woman and I support her, in fact I once said that I marry her and I would never hurt her! Don’t go to take that part out because that’s what they are going to talk about,” the singer said with a laugh.

Chiquis Rivera didn’t care that her boyfriend was there “I love her, she’s a very beautiful woman, all women are pretty and I say that with all due respect, that is, I have a boyfriend, he’s a man, but I’m still a woman who can say, ‘Women are beautifu,l’ and has no nothing wrong. With Shakira, I want everything,” she told the media in the video shared by La Lenguateve on Instagram. As we mentioned before, this is not the first time that Chiquis Rivera, who is in a relationship with a celebrity photographer, has gushed about Shakira’s radiant beauty.

Chiquis says she had a girlfriend Chiquis recently revealed she is bisexual. On the podcast Snow Tha Product, she said she dated woman for about a year and it was what she needed at that time. “I’m going to be very honest with you. Yeah, I’ve kissed a girl and had a girlfriend, and I was with her for a year, she kind of stimulated my mind and that’s what I needed at the time.” However, the singer said that Jenni did not approve of her having a girlfriend: “You know? My mom disagreed with that. she had many friends [LGBT] around. But, my mother did not agree with that, although she had an open mind, she was very traditional in the way that the whole family is Christian and she said that she did not want that for her daughter.”