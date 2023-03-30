La Casa de los Famosos 3 is heading into the final stretch.

Is the absence of controversy ruining the show?

One of the people who kept things lively was evicted.

Things are not looking so interesting for La Casa de los Famosos 3 as it heads into the final stretch. With only a month to go, this season hasn’t captivated audiences like the second season did. This week the three nominees for eviction were Osmel Sousa, Diego Soldano and La Materialista.

In a week when they had the opportunity to create more conflict, not even a nomination helped the show. The process was strange since it the nominations were all very friendly and everyone said “nothing personal” but people talked behind each other’s backs.

La Casa de los Famosos 3 on eviction day

Producers made the nominations face-to-face this week and this could have created tension but hypocrisy still reigned at that time and, according to Paty Navidad and her clan, all the celebrities “nominated out of love” disappointing the audience who wants to see more conflict.

Diego Soldano, La Materialista, Osmel Sousa and Pepe Gámez were nominated. José Rodríguez, leader of the week, decided to save the Mexican soap opera actor.