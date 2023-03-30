Osmel Sousa is evicted from ‘La Casa de los Famosos 3’
'La Casa de los Famosos 3' is heading into the final stretch.I s the absence of controversy ruining the show? Osmel Sousa is evicted this week.
- La Casa de los Famosos 3 is heading into the final stretch.
- Is the absence of controversy ruining the show?
- One of the people who kept things lively was evicted.
Things are not looking so interesting for La Casa de los Famosos 3 as it heads into the final stretch. With only a month to go, this season hasn’t captivated audiences like the second season did. This week the three nominees for eviction were Osmel Sousa, Diego Soldano and La Materialista.
In a week when they had the opportunity to create more conflict, not even a nomination helped the show. The process was strange since it the nominations were all very friendly and everyone said “nothing personal” but people talked behind each other’s backs.
La Casa de los Famosos 3 on eviction day
Producers made the nominations face-to-face this week and this could have created tension but hypocrisy still reigned at that time and, according to Paty Navidad and her clan, all the celebrities “nominated out of love” disappointing the audience who wants to see more conflict.
Diego Soldano, La Materialista, Osmel Sousa and Pepe Gámez were nominated. José Rodríguez, leader of the week, decided to save the Mexican soap opera actor.
Was Osmel Sousa humiliated?
One of the people who has attracted the most attention on this season of La Casa de los Famosos is Osmel Sousa who apparently was not prepared to face being locked up for three months with so many people. He has endured a lot because he is not very helpful with housework.
However, in the last two weeks, he has been nominated because he had not been getting along with the other houseguests which undoubtedly affected his state of mind and he appeared more crestfallen than normal. Did he foresee the worst?
Osmel Sousa, Diego Soldano, La Materialista…
This week’s voting was more equal than previous evictions and just a few tenths separated the nominees. Before being called to the SUM production introduced a dynamic in which celebrities were forced to choose face to face who they wanted out of the show.
La Casa de los Famosos was on fire when the members found out who was saved. It turned out that the first to return to the show was Diego Soldano who ironically was chosen by four of his companions to leave. This did not happen Osmel Sousa was evicted.