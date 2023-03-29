One more week of nominations on La Casa de los Famosos 3.

Bombs go off with face-to-face nominations.

Tensions rise as the finale approaches. To liven things up on La casa de los Famosos 3, which has been having a disappointing season, producers of the Telemundo reality show decided to to create conflicts among the residents with face-to-face nominations on Thursday. In the week when tensions have been rising between La Materialista and Diego Soldano, now more conflicts have broken out thanks to the fact that the nominations were all out in the open. La Casa de los Famosos 3 has an intense day of nominations Fans of La Casa de los Famosos 3 have complained this is a lukewarm season and the celebrities lack charisma and conflicts that make the show fun to watch, so producers are raising alarms. On Thursday the contestants on La Casa de los Famosos 3 had to announce their nominations live to Héctor Sandarti while their fellow houseguests looked on in disbelief.

Is La Materialista nervous? The only contestant who has not been nominated so far was La Materialista, who has been accused of being two-faced for her attitudes towards the other celebrities. She pretends to be friends then gives points against in the nominations of her supposed ‘friends’. Diego Soldano entered the Telemundo reality show almost a month later and immediately faced rejection from several houseguests — such as Juan Rivera, Arturo Carmona and La Materialista — who didn’t like him simply because he came later.

The week’s leader must save one of the nominees The test of the week was about some puzzles that the residents had to put together and the winner turned out to be José Rodríguez who will have the privilege of saving one of the nominees. Of course he brought one of his friends up to the suite. He called Raúl and he was delighted to agree to be by his side all week and plan strategies. Things got intense when the residents had to give not only three points as they usually do, but six, between three of their companions, which undoubtedly added to the tension and nervousness.

The nominees for eviction from La Casa de los Famosos 3 this week While José, as leader of the house, was the first to decide who began the face-to-face nomination, Diego Soldano did not remain silent and gave La Materialista three points because of the conflict they had this week. While Osmel, Raúl, Pepe, Madison and Paty continued, the last to give their points (and have time to do the math and think about their votes), were Dania and José, so the nominees to leave La Casa de los Famosos 3 on Monday are: Diego Soldano, La Materialista, Osmel Sousa and Pepe Gámez. Who will be out?