Arturo Carmona speaks exclusively to MundoNow.

He discusses his relationship with Dania Méndez.

Did he have feelings for her? Arturo Carmona speaks to MundoNow about La Casa de los Famosos. Controversy continues on the most popular reality show among Latinos in the US, Telemundo‘s La Casa de los Famosos 3. The ninth celebrity has left the house. Actor Arturo Carmona was voted out by viewers, obtaining only 12.4% of the votes from the public. Dania Méndez burst into tears after learning of the actor’s departure. However, before his eviction was announced, they had a conversation ending their relationship. Arturo Carmona speaks exclusively with MundoNow and reveals the unthinkable. Arturo Carmona, what do you think was your mistake after your departure? “Well, look, I wouldn’t call it a mistake, I would call it an experience. There are things that one feels and when one listens to what one feels and lets go, it flows. Well, this kind of thing can happen and for me the important thing is that we have left a positive message within a crisis that I was experiencing, that people shared with me.” “That being the case, I hope to leave something good for me, being a winner, that people realize that when you fall you can get up and life goes on and that experiences must be embraced and taken to then be on better personal terms and see these as areas of opportunity. Yes, perhaps in my personal development inside the house it was a great distraction, but believe me I had very beautiful moments, others not so much. But I think it’s part of relating to someone, for a friendship, for a sentimental issue, for whatever you want, then there are things that happen.”

Are you really in love with Dania? “Obviously, there was an interest from me on one side, I can’t say the other side, but there was a lot of confusion for me. I think I was on the path of falling in love. In the end, there is a taste for her, there is a taste for her person. I wasn’t on this path just because, there were indications and there were things that we started and we left at the beginning when we were flowing in the best way.” “So we started something, we were flowing until there was a moment when she told me, ‘I need to calm this down because emotionally I’m not well.’ And we distanced ourselves. But then comes that return of affection, of tension, and then I ask, what is it to be toxic? When someone tells you, ‘Hey, I don’t want a relationship, but I want us to keep flowing and I don’t want you to stop being who you are, affectionate, attentive, to be a conqueror with me.'”

“It’s something I’ve never experienced” “So obviously people are not going to understand because she has a lot of fans and I have mine. But you, as a man, help me understand if that is toxic, then when you don’t have a resounding no and they tell you keep flowing, let’s keep flowing. I go at my pace and, well obviously you keep trying because the door is not closing. So either I’m getting confused because I decide to get confused or I’m wrong.” “Inside the house these things cause emotional instability. It’s something I’ve never experienced and things break out, jealousy breaks out, insecurities breaks out and people just say it’s toxic. They are even telling me that I’m a misogynist and many other things, they’re calling me a harasser.”

Dania had a bad experience in Brazil, how did you deal with that? “I experienced it, obviously. Imagine how I was at home and what they shared with me in images of Brazil. And among other things, I felt powerless. What I asked her is, ‘Do you remember that you sat on this person’s lap?’. I was not judging or criticizing her. She told me that she did not remember many things. So you have to remember that sometimes things look different from reality.” “I didn’t blame her for what happened, I just asked her if she remembered because she told me that she didn’t remember many things. Well, obviously it didn’t feel great, I felt a lot of helplessness and other things that kept happening. So the information I received inside the house was that. At a time when I am confused, if we are or are not, if we are going to do or not, or if we continue to live or not, then it is difficult inside to be able to control that.”