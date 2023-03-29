The Mexican singer was allegedly involved in a shooting.

The incident occurred in Cancun, Mexico.

Natanael Cano was celebrating his birthday when the shooting occurred.

Last weekend, the rapper and singer-songwriter of corridos starred in a huge scandal in Cancun where he was celebrating his 29th birthday. However, things got out of control and Natanael Cano allegedly ended up in a chase.

According to official reports, the Amor Tumbado singer got into trouble and, in addition to getting into a fight, there were rumors of a shooting. Now he has released an official statement about what really happened.

Was Natanael Cano involved in a shooting?

Imagine It Media sent an official statement to MundoNow explaining what happened. In the statement they assure that neither the singer himself nor the people who were with him had anything to do with the scandal.

“On Friday March 24, 2023 while on vacation in Cancun, Mexico, Natanael Cano celebrated his birthday at the H Roof nightclub. Upon leaving, neither the artist nor his team nor any of his private transport vehicles had any interaction or participation in any altercation or exchange of gunfire. Any allegation of involvement in this is false,” the statement says.