Natanael Cano accused of a shooting in Cancun: What really happened? (PHOTOS)
The Mexican singer was allegedly involved in a shooting. The incident occurred in Cancun, Mexico. Natanael Cano was celebrating his birthday.
- The Mexican singer was allegedly involved in a shooting.
- The incident occurred in Cancun, Mexico.
- Natanael Cano was celebrating his birthday when the shooting occurred.
Last weekend, the rapper and singer-songwriter of corridos starred in a huge scandal in Cancun where he was celebrating his 29th birthday. However, things got out of control and Natanael Cano allegedly ended up in a chase.
According to official reports, the Amor Tumbado singer got into trouble and, in addition to getting into a fight, there were rumors of a shooting. Now he has released an official statement about what really happened.
Was Natanael Cano involved in a shooting?
Imagine It Media sent an official statement to MundoNow explaining what happened. In the statement they assure that neither the singer himself nor the people who were with him had anything to do with the scandal.
“On Friday March 24, 2023 while on vacation in Cancun, Mexico, Natanael Cano celebrated his birthday at the H Roof nightclub. Upon leaving, neither the artist nor his team nor any of his private transport vehicles had any interaction or participation in any altercation or exchange of gunfire. Any allegation of involvement in this is false,” the statement says.
Natanael Cano’s SUV was shot up
According to SDP Noticias, it is still not clear what happened. However, Natanel Cano’s luxury vehicle was in the parking lot and was riddled with bullets. Rumors indicate that it was an altercation between the owner of the club and the artist.
As of now Nathanael, who has hit collaboration with DJ Steve Aoki, has not made any statement in this regard, however an official report indicates that it has nothing to do with an alleged fight involving the artist. On the other hand, there are many rumors.
The singer says they “ruined his birthday”
Cano shared a short video where a song can be heard and another with an illustration of the artist with other men and along with three middle finger emojis.
In some stories that were deleted, the singer shared photos of himself with the text: “They ruined my birthday for something I didn’t do, no way,” along with laughing emojis. However, it is still not clear what really happened on that night.
Natanael Cano alienates his fans
A few months ago, Nathanael shared a series of photos on Instagram where he asked his followers not to bother him with photos when they see him on the street. He explained that if this were the case, he would not take the photos, since they take away free time that he enjoys for himself.
These statements upset fans as there were those who said that they should stop giving him fame. “People in this country love to make any filthy pin#$ famous.” The Twitter account JuanaGabrielaJackson posted: “Please stop asking this kid for photos and autographs. Stop magnifying pndja people… Thank you!!”