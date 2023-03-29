Reese Witherspoon confirms she and Jim Toth are divorcing after 12 years

Reese Witherspoon confirms her divorce.

The Hollywood star announced her she and Jim Toth are splitting.

She released a brief statement.

Reese Witherspoon confirmed her divorce from Jim Toth through a brief statement on the afternoon of Friday, March 24. It seems that the trend of divorces in recent weeks extends to Hollywood stars.

After twelve years of marriage , the star of The Morning Show informed her fans of her divorce through a brief statement shared on social media. She and Toth share a 10-year-old son.

Reese Witherspoon confirms her divorce in a statement on social media

On Instagram, Witherspoon announced the end of her marriage with Jim Toth. “We have some personal news to share…” she began. “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we made the difficult decision to divorce.”

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and we are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything that we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We really appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.” the statement concluded.