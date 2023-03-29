Reese Witherspoon confirms she and Jim Toth are divorcing after 12 years
Reese Witherspoon confirmed her divorce from Jim Toth through a brief statement on the afternoon of Friday, March 24. It seems that the trend of divorces in recent weeks extends to Hollywood stars.
After twelve years of marriage , the star of The Morning Show informed her fans of her divorce through a brief statement shared on social media. She and Toth share a 10-year-old son.
Reese Witherspoon confirms her divorce in a statement on social media
On Instagram, Witherspoon announced the end of her marriage with Jim Toth. “We have some personal news to share…” she began. “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we made the difficult decision to divorce.”
“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and we are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything that we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We really appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.” the statement concluded.
The is not Witherspoon’s first divorce
This is not Reese Witherspoon’s first divorce. She was married to her Cruel Intentions co-star, Ryan Phillippe. They began dating in 1997 and got married in 1999, the couple has two children.
In 2008 they split after rumors that Phillippe was having an affair with actress Abbie Cornish. In an interview with W Magazine, said the divorce was the result of problems in the marriage, rather than a third party.
Why are Reese and Jim Toth splitting?
The Legally Blonde star hasn’t elaborated beyond the statement she shared on Instagram. At the moment there is no explanation indicating why the couple decided to make the decision to divorce after twelve years of relationship.
Witherspoon disabled comments on Instagram post, leaving only likes visible. The surprise news of her divorce from her comes just a couple of days after her wedding anniversary on March 26.