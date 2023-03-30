The Primer Impacto host couldn’t hold back her tears.

Pamela Silva breaks down talking about the Nashville school shooting.

Chilling details about the shooter.

Pamela Silva breaks down in tears reporting on the Nashville school shooting. The gorgeous host of Primer Impacto, Pamela Silva, had a difficult time on live TV. She was talking about the incident that occurred in a Nashville school where six people were shot and killed.

Speaking about the tragedy upset the Peruvian presenter as she described what happened at the Covenant School in Tennessee. She apologized for becoming emotional.

Pamela Silva breaks down reporting on the Nashville school shooting

A former student shot through the doors of a Christian elementary school on Monday, killing three children and three adults in a carefully planned massacre which included detailed maps and surveillance of the location, police say.

The victims were three 9-year-old children, the school principal, a substitute teacher and a janitor. The now familiar chaos erupted in the aftermath of the tragedy. Terrified parents rushed to the school to see if their children were safe and tearfully hugged them, while a shocked community planned vigils for the victims, according to the AP.