Nashville school shooting security footage released

Security footage of the Nashville school shooting released.

Audrey Hale’s movements through the school can be seen.

The shooter carried three firearms and murdered six people. SECURITY FOOTAGE RELEASED! After three children and three adults were killed at the hands of 28-year-old Audrey Hale, images of the shooter’s movements before entering the private elementary school and starting to fire at the people inside were released. The disturbing video shows that the attacker carried three firearms. Authorities declared that they found plans of the school and the corresponding exits. Likewise, they detailed that the event was planned and that Hale had attended that school. NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING SECURITY FOOTAGE Security camera footage tracking the movements of 28-year-old Audrey Hale has been released. In a close-up, Hale is shown driving a Honda Fit to the school parking lot. Hale takes a couple of steps in front of the entrance door and shoots the lock. “New security footage has just been released showing active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale driving her Honda Fit to the Covenant Church/School this morning, parking and shooting her way into the building,” Rawsalerts (@rawsalerts) tweeted.

Terrifying details In the next shot, Audrey Hale breaks out the remaining glass in the door and enters through that space. Hale was dressed in military pants, a white shirt, a red cap, glasses and black vans with white stripes. Hale then fires at the doors and looks into the area before entering. Hale is wearing a pair of gloves and a bulletproof vest. Hale entered the office area and was pacing back and forth, then fired a few shots into the air and continued to monitor the area. No one else could be seen at that time.

A direct attack? Hale walks through the space that divides the cafeteria, the hall and the classrooms, without letting go of the gun. On one occasion, Hale went back to each space to see if there were people inside. Then the video ended. For hours, police identified the shooter as a 28-year-old woman, eventually identifying the person as Audrey Hale. At a late-afternoon press conference, the police chief said Hale identified as transgender, according to The Associated Press.

Was the attack planned? Drake did not give a specific motive when asked by reporters, but gave chilling examples of the shooter’s pre-planning for the targeted attack, The Associated Press revealed. Shortly after, it was revealed that documents related to the attack were found inside Hale’s car. “We have a manifesto, we have some writings that we’re going over that pertain to this date, the actual incident,” he said. “We have a map drawn out of how this was all going to take place.” In an interview with NBC News he said that investigators believe Hale had “some resentment about having had to go to that school,” according to the AP.