The face of the Tennessee school shooter revealed

The face of the Tennessee school shooter revealed

 
  • Three children and three adults were killed in a school shooting.
  • It happened in at the Covenant School in Tennessee.
  • The face of the shooter has been revealed.

A person armed with two rifles and a pistol killed three students and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville early Monday morning. The face of the Tennessee shooter was revealed later in the afternoon.

Police said they believe the 28-year-old was a former student at The Covenant School, a Presbyterian institution founded in 2001. The shooter was shot and killed by police and hours later authorities released their name.

Face of Tennessee school shooter revealed

PHOTO: Twitter

Authorities revealed the face of the shooter who killed three children and three adults. Police officers reported that the name of the person responsible is Audrey Hale, who identifies transgender.

Audrey had begun using the name “Aiden” and their whereabouts were discovered thanks to LinkedIn. Authorities believe that Audrey was a former student at the Nashville school though they had deleted all of their social media.

Authorities killed the Tennessee shooter

PHOTO: Twitter

The fact that the attacker was a woman surprised experts. Women make up only 5% to 8% of all assailants in mass shootings, said Adam Lankford, a University of Alabama criminal justice professor who has studied the psychology and behavior of mass shooters in depth.

Audrey Hale arrived at the school stocked with ammunition, an assault rifle and a pistol. It is presumed that they entered through a side door of the building at 10:13 a.m. and was later killed by police at 10:27 a.m.

Three of the victims were only 9 years old

PHOTO: AP

The minor victims were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all nine years old. The adult victims were Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Konce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61, according to the AP.

At least two weapons used by the shooter are believed to have been obtained legally in the Nashville area. Officers began clearing the first floor of the school when they heard gunshots coming from the second level, police spokesman Don Aaron said during a news conference.

Strange images found in Audrey Hale’s work portfolio

PHOTO: Twitter

Authorities and several social media users found multiple images in Audrey Hale’s online portfolio that were described as “strange”. There were images of Jack Nicholson.

There was an illustration of the main character played by Jack Nicholson in The Shining and people quickly linked the actor to the school shooter because in one of her photos she imitated Nicholson’s expression from the movie. Film experts say this expression represents “insanity and loss of reason.”

Today
National
