The face of the Tennessee school shooter revealed

Three children and three adults were killed in a school shooting.

It happened in at the Covenant School in Tennessee.

The face of the shooter has been revealed.

A person armed with two rifles and a pistol killed three students and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville early Monday morning. The face of the Tennessee shooter was revealed later in the afternoon.

Police said they believe the 28-year-old was a former student at The Covenant School, a Presbyterian institution founded in 2001. The shooter was shot and killed by police and hours later authorities released their name.

Face of Tennessee school shooter revealed

Authorities revealed the face of the shooter who killed three children and three adults. Police officers reported that the name of the person responsible is Audrey Hale, who identifies transgender.

Audrey had begun using the name “Aiden” and their whereabouts were discovered thanks to LinkedIn. Authorities believe that Audrey was a former student at the Nashville school though they had deleted all of their social media.