Pamela Silva enjoys the best stage of her life.

The Primer Impacto presenter no longer cares about “what people say”.

She’s no longer hiding her baby Ford’s father.

Pamela Silva is one of the most beloved hispanic personalities in the US and her role on Primer Impacto is important, so it is not surprising that people are interested in what is happening in her life since she got divorced two years ago and kept her pregnancy hidden.

When she divorced her ex-husband, who had an important position at Telemundo while she worked on Univision, it was speculated that she had cheated on him and that the baby she was pregnant with in the midst of that scandal was not César Conde’s. This turned out to be true and she’s no longer hiding baby Ford’s father.

Pamela Silva lives her best life

It turns out that, after becoming a mother, the Latina host had a huge change in attitude and opened up to share more aspects of her personal life that she kept so private in the past. It was totally unexpected to see her posting photos with her baby’s father.

However, an important aspect of Pamela Silva’s life is that she is not in a relationship with the father of her son and apparently never was. She hasn’t revealed the agreement she has with Jordan Siberry, according to Hola.