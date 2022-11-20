Pamela Silva posts a surprising photo with the father of her baby (PHOTOS)
Pamela Silva enjoys the best stage of her life. The Primer Impacto presenter is no longer hiding her baby Ford's father. She doesn't care what people say.
Pamela Silva is one of the most beloved hispanic personalities in the US and her role on Primer Impacto is important, so it is not surprising that people are interested in what is happening in her life since she got divorced two years ago and kept her pregnancy hidden.
When she divorced her ex-husband, who had an important position at Telemundo while she worked on Univision, it was speculated that she had cheated on him and that the baby she was pregnant with in the midst of that scandal was not César Conde’s. This turned out to be true and she’s no longer hiding baby Ford’s father.
Pamela Silva lives her best life
It turns out that, after becoming a mother, the Latina host had a huge change in attitude and opened up to share more aspects of her personal life that she kept so private in the past. It was totally unexpected to see her posting photos with her baby’s father.
However, an important aspect of Pamela Silva’s life is that she is not in a relationship with the father of her son and apparently never was. She hasn’t revealed the agreement she has with Jordan Siberry, according to Hola.
The photo with Jordan Siberry
Pamela Silva and Ford’s father Jordan Siberry are co-parenting but when she introduced him in People en Español, she called him a partner and not a lover. The businessman supports the Silva at all times, however, they have never been in a relationship.
In her most recent photo on Instagram, Pamela Silva wrote: “Ford’s mami & dada.” In the beautiful photo they appear sitting on an armchair like a family. Baby Ford is wearing a white shirt and green pants holding a lollipop, in the middle the famous host in a green dress and, finally, Jordan Siberry smiling in a black shirt and brown pants.
Pamela Silva is happily raising her little Ford
A few months ago, Pamela Silva took some photos for People en Español where you can see her walking with her baby’s father. At that time she announced that they were not a couple, but that the Canadian businessman would always be present in Ford’s life and hers because he was very supportive of her.
People immediately commented on Ford’s resemblance to his parents: “Nice family. Ford is identical to his father.” “Ford is identical to his father, who by the way is very handsome, I am 70 years old but I can still distinguish what is beautiful.” “Baby Ford is the same as his father! God bless his family.” “Congratulations to both of you, nothing better than creating a healthy environment for your son, congratulations!”
Are the suspicions confirmed?
Pamela Silva’s son continued to provoke a debate about his physical appearance: “Finally I see his dad.” “Ford has his daddy’s eyes.” “Blessings Ford is just like his dad.” “That is why baby Ford is special because his parents are raising him together even though they are not together as a couple, that is what they said last time.”
“Wow how beautiful, they are identical, Pamela deserves a good man who truly loves her.” “Finally it came to light who the father was.” “How blessed is that little prince with such handsome parents a thousand blessings today tomorrow and always.” “Ford is an exact copy of both.” “The father is beautiful,” commented more people. Some images in this note come from this video and this video.