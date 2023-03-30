Alleged alien corpse discovered in a small Bolivian town.

Residents had seen unexplained phenomena.

The strange body disappeared moments later.

Do you believe in aliens? Over the years, various stories about aliens visiting Earth have emerged. Some say aliens will invade one day. However, much has been speculated about the question: Are we alone in the universe?

As the years go by, many have found alleged evidence that there is life on other planets, since thanks to technology they have managed to capture footage of UFOs in the sky. Recently, residents of a small town in Bolivia made a startling discovery.

Alien corpse discovered in Bolivia

Some shocking news is circulating on social media. In Bolivia, residents of a small town claimed to have found an alien corpse lying on the ground. The incident occurred in the town of Huarina, where they observed a creature that had never been seen before.

These images have gone viral, because it has not been possible to identify the remains of the alleged alien since what happened after they found it was completely shocking.