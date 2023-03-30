Residents of a small Bolivian town discover an alleged alien corpse and it disappears moments later (VIDEO)
Alleged alien corpse discovered in a small Bolivian town. Residents had seen unexplained phenomena. The strange body disappeared moments later.
Do you believe in aliens? Over the years, various stories about aliens visiting Earth have emerged. Some say aliens will invade one day. However, much has been speculated about the question: Are we alone in the universe?
As the years go by, many have found alleged evidence that there is life on other planets, since thanks to technology they have managed to capture footage of UFOs in the sky. Recently, residents of a small town in Bolivia made a startling discovery.
Alien corpse discovered in Bolivia
Some shocking news is circulating on social media. In Bolivia, residents of a small town claimed to have found an alien corpse lying on the ground. The incident occurred in the town of Huarina, where they observed a creature that had never been seen before.
These images have gone viral, because it has not been possible to identify the remains of the alleged alien since what happened after they found it was completely shocking.
“They are little bones”
Bolivian residents claim to have found the remains of a creature that has never been seen before. The body was apparently found lying on the ground. They took pictures and sent them to an expert, according to Telemundo.
The images were sent to expert Juan Carlos Aliaga, who explained the creature that has left many users open-mouthed: “He sent me photos of what he is… this being curled up, but they are little bones and they tell me that the residents know about this,” said Aliaga.
Residents of the town had seen UFOs
Days before, residents of the town had observed some UFOs in the sky. They managed to record the alleged ships on their cell phones at certain hours of the night in Bolivia, and during the day some shadows were visible.
On Al Rojo Vivo’s Instagram, one of the residents gave their point of view about what was happening: “That there are miniature beings, who have said, those little people who appear to children.”
It vanished without a trace
The strangest thing was that the body of the supposed alien disappeared without leaving any trace, making it difficult for experts to investigate what was on South American soil. Some users shared theories on social media.
“It was a neighbor’s son’s toy.” “Impossible to be the only ones, the universe is so big.” “It’s a fetus. It is nothing outstanding.” “They already forgot about the Colombian who speaks in an alien language.” “They can say everything, but I believe it.”