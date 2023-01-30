Paty Navidad says on ‘La Casa de los Famosos 3’ that aliens are coming

Paty Navidad says that the aliens are already coming to Earth.

The Mexican actress claims she does not belong to this world.

Osmel Sousa calls Paty Navidad a witch. Countless things have already happened just a few days after the start of Telemundo’s La Casa de los Famosos 3, from Juan Rivera bursting into tears, to the argument that Rey Grupero started with Raúl García. Now Paty Navidad is the center of attention. The beloved soap opera actress has positioned herself in the public eye once again after talking about the existence of beings from another world again. This is not the first time that Paty Navidad has made comments related to aliens and having supernatural powers. Paty Navidad causes a stir inside La Casa de los Famosos 3 Paty Navidad had a conversation with Osmel Sousa, shocking him by confirming that she is sure that aliens are about to arrive on planet Earth. This caused a stir within the reality show as well as in the viewers. The La Fea Más Bella actress has caused great controversy since she declared that she had an unusual spiritual gift, and even believes she is not part of this world. Paty Navidad’s statements totally surprised Osmel Sousa. Filed Under: Paty Navidad aliens

Paty Navidad says that aliens are about to arrive on Earth During her first day on La Casa de los Famosos 3, the gorgeous actress had a conversation with Osmel, where she said that she did not feel like she was from this world and that other beings are already on their way to Earth. “It’s not that they haven’t arrived, of course they have arrived and that they are here… I don’t feel like I belong to this planet,” said Paty Navidad. Totally incredulous, Osmel Sousa asked: “Haven’t they contacted you?” The Mexican actress responded smiling, “Yes, with me.” Later she shared a little about her experience, “I talked a lot about philosophy, esotericism.” Filed Under: Paty Navidad aliens.

The Mexican actress revealed people call her a “witch” On that occasion, the Beauty Czar said: “I believe that you are a medium.” She responded, “Yes, they have told me too.” In another conversation related to the topic, the actress confirmed that people sometimes approached her to speak ill of her. Osmel immediately told her, “You are a seer or a witch,” laughing nervously. Paty Navidad said that her skin crawled and she confirmed that, “Yes I am, since I was a child they called me a witch in my house. I have many anecdotes that I can tell you why they called me a witch.” Filed Under: Paty Navidad aliens

The singer also said she’s been called reptilian The Mexican actress also said laughing, “I feel that I am more prayerful than Anunnaki, but they call me reptilian.” This left Osmel speechless, because he never imagined what would come out of her mouth. Paty also described how she visualized everything that people told her, as if she were in that place. To see the first video CLICK HERE. For the second HERE.