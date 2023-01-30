Journalist Sandra Carmona dies leaving her two children orphaned
TVR and Diario La Rioja journalist Sandra Carmona dies suddenly. She leaves behind two young children and great pain for her family. In October 2020, she took over communications for the Ministry of Health, according to Antena 3.
Colleagues and media companies have expressed their condolences on social media after receiving the tragic news on Friday, January 27. So far the cause of her death has not been disclosed.
COLLEAGUES PAY TRIBUTE TO SANDRA CARMONA
The journalist worked for various news outlets and later joined the ranks of the local government, as she was offered the position of Director of Health Communication for La Rioja a few months after COVID pandemic began.
She has received many heartfelt tributes on Twitter. Friends and colleagues shared photos and messages about her great professionalism and the charisma that she always displayed on television.
FAREWELL MESSAGES
La Rioja Press Association issued a statement about her sudden death: “The unexpected loss of Sandra has left us all broken with grief this January morning, unable to find words and without consolation.”
And they added: "Our deepest condolences also to the good friends she made among her colleagues from her previous professional stages at TVR, La Rioja and Punto Radio Calahorra, the city where she was born and where she continued to reside."
THE PRESIDENT OF LA RIOJA SAYS GOODBYE TO HER
The president of La Rioja, Concha Andreu, also shared her grief about the communication specialist on Twitter: “Today is a tragic day. Sandra Carmona has left us. A wonderful person and an exceptional professional who joined the Government to work tirelessly for all the people of La Rioja. We’re going to miss you.”
The communication professional left two daughters, 13 and six, orphaned. VOST La Rioja, the Digital Information unit in Emergencies tweeted their condolences: "Eternally grateful for her good work and willingness to always make our work easier."
TVR PAYS TRIBUTE
TVR paid tribute to the journalist with a short video and some internet users commented the following: “I knew her through the screen, I liked her smile, enthusiasm. She was communicative, beautiful and gave off light. A hug for all her companions. We will miss Sandra. R.I.P.”
Still others commented: “I’m so sorry. My deepest condolences to the entire team and her family. Rest In Peace, Sandra.” “Really, how sad, so young, intelligent and friendly with the screen… RIP.” “How awful, My deepest condolences to family, friends, and co-workers. A hug from Valencia. RIP Sandra.”