Journalist Sandra Carmona dies leaving her two children orphaned

Journalist Sandra Carmona dies suddenly.

She worked at TVR and Diario La Rioja.

She leaves her two children orphaned.

TVR and Diario La Rioja journalist Sandra Carmona dies suddenly. She leaves behind two young children and great pain for her family. In October 2020, she took over communications for the Ministry of Health, according to Antena 3.

Colleagues and media companies have expressed their condolences on social media after receiving the tragic news on Friday, January 27. So far the cause of her death has not been disclosed.

COLLEAGUES PAY TRIBUTE TO SANDRA CARMONA

The journalist worked for various news outlets and later joined the ranks of the local government, as she was offered the position of Director of Health Communication for La Rioja a few months after COVID pandemic began.

She has received many heartfelt tributes on Twitter. Friends and colleagues shared photos and messages about her great professionalism and the charisma that she always displayed on television.