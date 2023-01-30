Who stole Charlie Chaplin’s body a year after he died?

Who stole Charlie Chaplin’s body?

His corpse disappeared a year after his death.

Who were Roman Wardas and Gandscho Ganev?

In a bizarre twist, there are still questions about what happened to Charlie Chaplin’s body after he died, since it was stolen in a strange extortion plot. What did his widow do and, above all, where is his body now?

The English comedian and writer died in December 1977. He was recognized as one of the greatest actors silent film actors of all time and he won many awards. He was incredibly famous, which led to a very unusual crime after his death.

WHAT HAPPENED TO CHARLIE CHAPLIN’S BODY?

According to Clarin, Charlie Chaplin’s body was removed from his tomb a year after his death, in an attempt to extort money from his widow. This caused an uproar in the entertainment world and in his family.

The actor is remembered as one of the best screenwriters of his day. He was also a director, writer and editor, comedian, composer and producer, something that occurs once every generation.