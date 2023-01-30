Who stole Charlie Chaplin’s body a year after he died?
Who stole Charlie Chaplin's body? His corpse disappeared a year after his death. Who were Roman Wardas and Gandscho Ganev?
In a bizarre twist, there are still questions about what happened to Charlie Chaplin’s body after he died, since it was stolen in a strange extortion plot. What did his widow do and, above all, where is his body now?
The English comedian and writer died in December 1977. He was recognized as one of the greatest actors silent film actors of all time and he won many awards. He was incredibly famous, which led to a very unusual crime after his death.
WHAT HAPPENED TO CHARLIE CHAPLIN’S BODY?
According to Clarin, Charlie Chaplin’s body was removed from his tomb a year after his death, in an attempt to extort money from his widow. This caused an uproar in the entertainment world and in his family.
The actor is remembered as one of the best screenwriters of his day. He was also a director, writer and editor, comedian, composer and producer, something that occurs once every generation.
WHAT DID THE THIEF DEMAND?
Polish refugee Roman Wardas and Bulgarian Gandscho Ganev stole Charlie Chaplin’s body from his grave. They used a truck and shovels to remove the coffin that weighed over 300 pounds., They wasted no time and when they had it in their possession they called the family to ask for ransom.
The thieves asked to speak with Oona, the comedian's last wife who was 36 years his junior, and demanded $600,000 in exchange for the body. She said no, adding: "All this would have seemed ridiculous to Charlie." The transaction did not materialize.
Not everything turned out as the thieves expected so they asked for less and still were turned down. Shortly after, they were apprehended by police.
But the desecrators had hidden the coffin. Nonetheless, police located it and the body was put in a safe place.
THE THIEVES ASKED FOR FORGIVENESS
Those responsible for stealing the body were sentenced to less than five years in prison and they sent a letter to the actor’s widow apologizing for what they did. She accepted their apology and forgave them.
Thus, the bizarre story about how the legendary comedian’s corpse was stolen from its grave ultimately had a happy ending. Filed Under: who stole charlie chaplin’s body