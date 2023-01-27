Paty Navidad claims to be telepathic and telekinetic (VIDEOS)

Paty Navidad has been making controversial claims.

The actress claimed to be telepathic and telekinetic.

She shared this on La Casa de los Famosos 3. Paty Navidad is one of the contestants on the third season of La Casa de los Famosos and she made some surprising claims about being telepathic and telekinetic. The actress took the opportunity to open up to one of her companions. The 49-year-old actress and singer has given people a lot of talk since she began sharing her controversial views on COVID-19 on social media. Navidad refused to be vaccinated and received negative comments from the artistic community as well as from her fans. Paty Navidad Paty Navidad was the first contestant to enter the Telemundo reality show where, along with other artists, she would surrender to confinement and would have to spend 24 hours a day living with her fellow contestants. She has made comments that have surprised the audience. Paty has revealed some of her most surprising beliefs. In addition to saying that she is telepathic and telekinetic, she has also said that she does not feel of this world and claims to have seen UFOs.

Paty Navidad says she feels like she’s from another planet During a conversation with other contestants on La Casa de los Famosos, Paty Navidad admitted to having seen a flying saucer. The singer said that while she was going to a performance in the Sierra de Guerrero, she saw a flying saucer. Her companions were incredulous at her story, asking why aliens have never come to earth and she said that they are among us, “Forgive me, I don’t feel like I belong to this planet,” added Navidad. Osmel asked her why they didn’t know how to communicate, to which she replied that they chose who to talk to. She says she has been contacted.

Paty Navidad claimed to be telepathic and telekinetic The actress not only took the time to talk about aliens, but during an intimate conversation with Osmel, she said she was telepathic and telekinetic. Osmel said he is a believer and also a psychic. While they shared anecdotes and the actress told Osmel that she developed powers at a difficult moment in her career. “When I was being bombarded, I developed telekinesis and telepathy.”

She siad that those who wished her harm did not live to tell about it “All the people in the media who jumped on me because of the COVID and who said that I wish I died, died,” Christmas told him. However, she did not reveal the name of any of these people, so as not to generate controversy. She did say that there were several. She added that her telepathic powers came when people attacked her about COVID. She could said she could hear people’s thoughts and answered them out loud, surprising the person she was with. To see the videos click HERE and HERE