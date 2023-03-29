Chiqui Rivera mourns Chabelo’s death with an emotional message.

Chiquis Rivera offers her condolences.

She shares emotional video of the iconic comedian. Chiquis Rivera mourns Chabelo’s death. There are many celebrities — including actors, singers, and politicians — who have spoken out about the death of one of the most important figures on Mexican television. Chabelo is a character that many Mexicans grew up with. Every Sunday fans tuned in to Televisa to watch the popular morning show and, of course, he is known throughout all of Latin America. Chiquis dedicated some beautiful words to Xavier López. Chiquis Rivera mourns Chabelo’s death On March 25, 2023 Xavier López, better known as Chabelo, died. He was a very popular Mexican actor and comedian. Millions of his fans were shocked. Chiquis Rivera was no exception, and the singer didn’t miss the opportunity to say goodbye to Chabelo. Jenni Rivera’s daughter dedicated an emotional message to the late actor on social media.

Chiquis honors Xavier López with an emotional video The Queen Bee shared a story on her Instagram account of an interview with actor and comedian Chabelo. He’s thanking God for being able to get up every day and do what he liked best, making people laugh and having a good time with the public and viewers of his Sunday morning program En Familia con Chabelo. “I wake up every day and I thank God for being able to wake up and continue doing what I love to do. It’s true that when I started the program, something that I enjoyed and that I myself realized is still valid. Sunday was the day my father was home and my greatest happiness was getting out of bed and going to my parents’ house,” he said on the video.

Chiquis Rivera says goodbye to Chabelo Chiquis Rivera added the farewell message: “With God, everything, without him, nothing. Amen.” This is how Jenni Rivera’s daughter joins the list of celebrities who have reacted to the Xavier López’s death. Xavier López Rodríguez, who died on Saturday at the age of 88, will be remembered for his character Chabelo, a boy with a high-pitched voice and shorts who has been part of the lives of Mexicans since he played him for the first time in the 1950’s.

Chabelo’s great success on the small screen The Sunday show broadcast on Televisa earned Chabelo two Guinness records and was even awarded in a tribute in 2012 for reaching 2300 episodes of En Familia con Chabelo. Chabelo broke records for the longest career as a children’s show host, for 44 years of hosting the program, and the longest time playing a character, since he played him for a total of 57 years. It is well known that Xavier was known as Chabelo because of the show he hosted. However, he also appeared as the character on the big screen, which delighted millions of Mexicans and Latinos.