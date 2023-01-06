Actor Stephan Proaño dies at 76

Show business is in mourning again.

Actor Stephan Proaño has died at 76 years of age.

“Today you leave the earthly world.” Stephan Proaño dies. Macrofest, a festival celebrating fashion, art, music and creativity in Panama, announced actor and publicist Stephan Proaño’s death on social media. This news was also reported by Metro Libre, provoking all kinds of reactions among internet users. “Today you leave the earthly world, but you will always be with us, from our beginnings you were a mentor to our festival. Today we honor you and mourn your departure together with the entire creative industry of the country. You will always be in our hearts.” Mourning Stephan Proaño’s death It did not take long for various personalities to offer their condolences upon learning of actor Stephan Proaño’s death. Vivian Fernández de Torrijos, former first lady of Panama, said: “There is a meeting of publicists, in heaven. Creative meeting with the good ones, of those that no longer exist. The world of ideas is shaken by the irreparable loss of Stephan.” The International Film Festival of Panama posted: “In life with an exemplary career, he promoted our cinema and the dreams of the local industry.” He was a founding member of the board of directors, worked on the film festival and loved movies. (Filed Under: Actor Stephan Proaño dies)

Proaño’s last film: Stars at Noon According to La Vanguardia, Stephan Proaño most recently appeared in the film Stars at Noon, where he played the vice minister. The film premiered on October 14, 2022 and starred Margaret Qualley, Joe Alwyn, Benny Safdie and Danny Ramírez. “The plot begins by following an anonymous American woman, who lived in Managua, Nicaragua in 1984, during the Sandinista government. Originally, she traveled to Nicaragua as an observer for a peace group. She is disgusted with the corruption of both the Sandinistas and ‘the stupid CIA’ as she works at the time as a prostitute at the Intercontinental Hotel in Managua, hoping to get out of Nicaragua one day.”

Stephan Proaño’s wife receives condolences The Cinematographic Association of Panama offered their condolences to Stephan Proaño’s wife, Alicia Viteri, on Facebook: “It is with great sadness that we received the news of Mr. Stephan Proaño’s death, which constitutes a great loss for cinematography, as well as for all Panamanians, due to his people skills, his tireless dynamism and the great honesty he gave to all his public and private activities.” “Consequently, the Cinematographic Association of Panama resolves to mourn the tragic death of Mr. Stephan Proaño, exalt his virtues, urge present and future generations of filmmakers to follow his family example and tireless work. We send a close and strong hug to his wife Alicia Viteri and we accompany him in this difficult moment.”

“I just received the news that my uncle Stephan Proano passed away” Proaño’s nephew Damián Proaño Garrido said goodbye on social media: “That’s why, when I say goodbye to the guy now, I’m not sorry that he’s leaving (I can’t even say that he’s ‘going ahead’ because I think it’s about time), I’m sorry that I don’t have a photo with him, one of the last … 5 years for putting a number.” “On the other hand, I could not find a better photo than this one that I share with you. It must be about 25 years old because it was in the scene of the first coffee book and I just found it in a scrapbook. And although I have him in my younger memory, with his hair and his more luxuriant beard, his smile and his wonderful laugh, it’s what I take from him. I couldn’t help it, I got cheesy. But he’s fine, from time to time it doesn’t hurt, ”he concluded.