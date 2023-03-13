Chiquis Rivera has infallible advice for her followers!

Chiquis Rivera shared some great advice with her followers.

Jenni Rivera’s daughter was answering questions from her fans.

She shared her best life advice.

Chiquis Rivera is an artist who has always been active on social media, sharing her work and her daily life. Now she’s got some advice for her followers on Instagram.

Chiquis Rivera took questions from her followers on Instagram stories. However, there was one that stood out from the rest and the singer did not hesitate to share what she considered her best life advice.

Chiquis Rivera gave advice on Instagram

We do not know whose question Chiquis was answering, but we do know what her advice was. A fan asked her for life advice and Jenni Rivera’s oldest child didn’t disappoint.

“Don’t give the buttocks to any donkey, okay? That’s your power,” she said trying to look serious. “That little thing that God gave you, you have to take care of it because you get dirty and that’s not right,” Chiquis finished, a she began to laugh.