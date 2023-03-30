El Potrillo is in the midst of a new controversy.

Vicente Fernández’s son is criticized for being “effeminate”.

He has received a lot of criticism for a controversial video.

Alejandro Fernández is criticized for his effeminate voice. El Potrillo has been in the eye of the hurricane for a few months and has been criticized for changing his personality, appearing to be drunk on stage and not performing well.

Despite this, the singer recently brought a fan who sings in the streets on stage, fulfilling his dream and receiving positive comments from internet users. Now a video of Alex Fernández is causing a commotion.

A TikTok video shows the son of late Mexican singer Vicente Fernández backstage at one of his concerts. However, Alejandro Fernández looks very different than what his fans are used to. “When you go from being a foal to a unicorn,” says the video where Alejandro Fernández is shown looking annoyed as he talks to the press: “Can you close the door please?” he begins.

“Can you lock the door for me please?” The singer says again still little annoyed. However, it was his demeanor and tone of voice when he asked that aroused a wave of ridicule.