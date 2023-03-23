The CDC is warning of a deadly fungal infection.

The fungus is drug resistant and highly contagious.

Will it be as dangerous as COVID-19?

CDC warns of a deadly fungal infection. Three years ago the world came to a standstill when COVID-19 was declared a global health emergency. At that time, panic flooded the entire world. Now in the first months of 2023, it seems that everything is returning to normal.

However, there are fears that a quarantine could be triggered again after the CDC warned of a deadly fungal infection called Candida auris that has been spreading at an alarming rate.

Deadly fungal infection: Candida auris

Candida auris is a drug-resistant and potentially deadly microorganism. The number of cases has grown rapidly in the United States between 2019 and 2021, according to a study published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Researchers warn of the increase in cases that are resistant to echinocandins, the main drug used to treat those infected with the Candida fungus. So far there is no other effective treatment.