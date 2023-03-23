The CDC warns of a deadly fungal infection spreading in the US
The CDC is warning of a deadly fungal infection. The fungus is drug resistant and highly contagious. Will it be as dangerous as COVID-19?
CDC warns of a deadly fungal infection. Three years ago the world came to a standstill when COVID-19 was declared a global health emergency. At that time, panic flooded the entire world. Now in the first months of 2023, it seems that everything is returning to normal.
However, there are fears that a quarantine could be triggered again after the CDC warned of a deadly fungal infection called Candida auris that has been spreading at an alarming rate.
Deadly fungal infection: Candida auris
Candida auris is a drug-resistant and potentially deadly microorganism. The number of cases has grown rapidly in the United States between 2019 and 2021, according to a study published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
Researchers warn of the increase in cases that are resistant to echinocandins, the main drug used to treat those infected with the Candida fungus. So far there is no other effective treatment.
Cases on the rise since 2021
Cases of this fungal infection were more frequent in 2021 than in the previous two years, according to the study, which analyzed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and health authorities at the local and state level.
The data show an increase in the number of infections with Candida auris, which increased by from 59% between 2019 and 2020, then by an additional 95% in 2021.
Covid may be to blame for the deadly fungal disease
Researchers at the CDC theorize that the increase may be related to the difficulties that the COVID-19 pandemic created in the health system, such as a shortage of toilets or the use of more antimicrobial drugs.
The report emphasizes that Candida auris, which was first detected in the US in 2016, is listed as an “urgent threat” by the CDC due to its drug resistance and high mortality rate.
How does Candida auris spread?
According to EFE, most cases occur in health care settings especially among patients who have been hospitalized for a long time or who are connected to mechanical ventilators, the authors explain. These characteristics are related to the coronavirus.
This was going to be the year in which normalcy would be returning to everyone’s life. Meanwhile 2020 will be known as the year of the pandemic due to the quarantines that were established in many countries including Mexico and the United States.