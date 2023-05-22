Carlos González was shot dead for playing his music too loud.

The crime occurred at a party for his grandson.

Lonnie Holcombe, his neighbor, was upset about the noise.

Carlos Gonzalez was shot to death in Dallas, Texas, by his neighbor Lonnie Holcombe in a dispute over loud music. Carlos González, 49, was murdered while celebrating his grandson’s birthday.

Mr. Lonnie Holcombe, 54, is already being held in the Dallas County Jail on a murder charge for the death of Carlos González. The Penal Code of the State of Texas details that the murder charge is punishable by a sentence of 20 to 99 years.

Carlos González was murdered for playing his music too loud

The arrest warrant against Lonnie Holcombe, consulted by MundoNow, provides details of the homicide of Carlos González, originally from Zacatecas, Mexico. He died during a birthday party for his grandson in front of his house. He had three children and many grandchildren.

According to detectives from the Homicide Division of the Dallas Police Department, last Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:20 a.m., Carlos González was outside his house with a group of people playing music at full volume in his truck.