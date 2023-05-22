Judge orders release of accused drug trafficker El Güero Palma

A judge issues a surprising order.

Accused drug trafficker El Güero Palma could be released from prison.

What will he do when he gets out?

On Wednesday, May 18, the Criminal Court of First Instance of Hidalgo, in Guerrero ordered the immediate release of Héctor Luis Palma Salazar, better known as «El Güero» Palma. He has a long criminal file and is accused of murdering nine people.

Palma could be about to regain his freedom as long as other things do not interfere with the release that he has just been granted. Héctor Luis is known for being one of the founders of the Sinaloa Cartel.

El Güero Palma’s tragic story

Nicknamed El Güero because of his blond hair and blue eyes, Palma Salazar was born in April 1960 in La Noria de Abajo, in the municipality of Mocorito, Sinaloa. He only completed the primary level of basic education and very little is known about his childhood.

He grew up poor worked as a farmer. He began his criminal career by stealing cars. He worked as a hit man and over time would end up becoming one of the most trusted men of Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, El Jefe de Jefes.