Judge orders release of accused drug trafficker El Güero Palma
A judge issues a surprising order. Accused drug trafficker El Güero Palma could be released from prison. What will he do when he gets out?
On Wednesday, May 18, the Criminal Court of First Instance of Hidalgo, in Guerrero ordered the immediate release of Héctor Luis Palma Salazar, better known as «El Güero» Palma. He has a long criminal file and is accused of murdering nine people.
Palma could be about to regain his freedom as long as other things do not interfere with the release that he has just been granted. Héctor Luis is known for being one of the founders of the Sinaloa Cartel.
El Güero Palma’s tragic story
Nicknamed El Güero because of his blond hair and blue eyes, Palma Salazar was born in April 1960 in La Noria de Abajo, in the municipality of Mocorito, Sinaloa. He only completed the primary level of basic education and very little is known about his childhood.
He grew up poor worked as a farmer. He began his criminal career by stealing cars. He worked as a hit man and over time would end up becoming one of the most trusted men of Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, El Jefe de Jefes.
His arrest was a long time coming
In the early hours of May 10, officers from the Federal Ministerial Police arrested Palma Salazar in Hidalgo, Mexico and charged him with homicide.
According to the Sixth District Court in matters of Amparo and Federal Trials of the State of Mexico, Palma Salazar requested the protection of federal justice against violations of his due process.
According to infobae, a federal judge issued the order of release due to the prescription of the criminal action for the crime of qualified homicide against Héctor Palma Salazar. At 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, his release was decreed.
However, the El Altiplano prison was notified at 10:15 p.m. that they had a maximum of three hours to complete it. The term expired at 1:00 in the morning on Thursday, but so far Palma Salazar has not been released.
When will he be released?
The drug trafficker’s lawyer, Carlos Villasana, explained in an interview with Mexican journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva that he has been denied access to his client so they haven’t been able to coordinate his release.
Last week, Palma Salazar was — for the second time — about to be released from prison. However, the FGR revived the file, based on criminal case 301/2023, for the homicide of nine people, including relatives of Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo.