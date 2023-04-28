Shooting breaks out at a celebration in Mexico.

Rapper Chen was killed by armed civilians.

Videos show the exact moment the shots were fired.

Popular rapper Chen was one of the victims of a shooting that broke out at a celebration in the Tierra y Libertad neighborhood in Monterrey, Nuevo León. Although the authorities have not issued a statement, there are already condolences on the rapper’s Facebook page, according to Excelsior and Sin Embargo.

On C-Records’ website, the musical group Carlos was a part of, they released news of his death. Local media and the State Attorney General’s Office have confirmed that two people were killed and four injured during the shooting.

ARMED CIVILIANS OPENED FIRE ON THE CROWD

What began as a party ended in a night of terror as dozens ran for their lives and hid in nearby houses or wherever they could. Police took aim at the shooters but they were at a disadvantage.

According to Imagen Televisión journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva, the event was organized or sponsored by the Labor Party. The logo of that political party can be seen in front of the stage.