Mexican rapper is shot to death at a celebration in Monterrey
Shooting breaks out at a celebration in Mexico. Rapper Chen was killed by armed civilians. Videos show the exact moment the shots were fired.
Popular rapper Chen was one of the victims of a shooting that broke out at a celebration in the Tierra y Libertad neighborhood in Monterrey, Nuevo León. Although the authorities have not issued a statement, there are already condolences on the rapper’s Facebook page, according to Excelsior and Sin Embargo.
On C-Records’ website, the musical group Carlos was a part of, they released news of his death. Local media and the State Attorney General’s Office have confirmed that two people were killed and four injured during the shooting.
ARMED CIVILIANS OPENED FIRE ON THE CROWD
What began as a party ended in a night of terror as dozens ran for their lives and hid in nearby houses or wherever they could. Police took aim at the shooters but they were at a disadvantage.
According to Imagen Televisión journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva, the event was organized or sponsored by the Labor Party. The logo of that political party can be seen in front of the stage.
PEOPLE RAN IN TERROR
Videos circulating on social media show a fight breaking out and several people with firearms. Police were monitoring the area but at one point everything got out of control and the first shots began to be heard.
Hundreds of people began to run for their lives. Many began falling in the melee and even a policeman stumbled, but was able to shoot at a young man.
POLICE ARE BEING QUESTIONED
It was also reported that Gerardo Palacio, Nuevo León’s security secretary, confirmed the incident and explained that the police officers who participated in the shootout were appearing before the Public Ministry to give their testimony.
Chen’s fans quickly began to share their condolences. He used to post photographs with guns and had many followers on social media.
SAYING FAREWELL TO CHEN
People say goodbye to Chen: “My deepest condolences to his family C-records, wherever you are.” “Rest in peace homie, here we will continue buzzing the C-Records for life.”
“Rest in peace Chen and the C RECORDS will always continue to sound, it hurts, fly high, my condolences to everyone.” “Rest in peace dude Chen fly high carnal.” “I still can’t believe it cousin, like I wish this was all a nightmare.”