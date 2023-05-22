The CDC issues a travel warning for Mexico due to fungal meningitis infections
- What does the warning say?
The CDC has issued a travel alert for Mexico, specifically for the city of Matamoros, Tamaulipas. This time it’s not because of the violence, but because of several confirmed cases of fungal meningitis linked to surgeries performed in that city, according to the AP and infobae.
US health officials at the state and federal levels issued an alert advising residents to cancel scheduled surgeries in that city after five Texans returned to the US with cases of fungal meningitis.
ONE PERSON HAS ALREADY DIED
Five people fell ill after all reported traveling to Matamoros for surgery that included the use of an epidural, the Texas Department of State Health Services said Tuesday. Four patients remain hospitalized, and one of them later died.
The ages of the people who fell ill ranged from 30 to 50 years old, the agency said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a recommendation not to travel to Matamoros for surgery.
WHAT IS MENINGITIS?
Meningitis is an inflammation in the protective covering of the brain and spinal cord, and it can be fatal. Symptoms include fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, confusion, and sensitivity to light. It can be caused by viruses, bacteria, blows or fungi.
Fungal meningitis, as in the cases in the state of Texas, is not spread from person to person, health officials report. People can be infected during a medical or surgical procedure.
HOW DID THE INFECTION START?
Authorities from the United States and Mexico are trying to identify the source of the infection, determine if the cases are related or if there are more cases, the Texas health department reported.
The CDC urged anyone who received an epidural injection of anesthesia in the region after January 1, 2023 to watch for symptoms of meningitis and to consider going consulting their doctor.
HOW DID THE PATIENTS FIND OUT?
Medical tourism is a common practice among US residents because health care costs are so high in this country. In addition to Mexico, other frequent destinations include Canada, India and Thailand.
Patients in the Texas cases began presenting symptoms between three days and six weeks after their surgical procedures in Matamoros.