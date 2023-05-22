The CDC issues a travel warning for Mexico due to fungal meningitis.

The infections are linked to surgeries performed in Matamoros, Tamaulipas.

What does the warning say?

The CDC has issued a travel alert for Mexico, specifically for the city of Matamoros, Tamaulipas. This time it’s not because of the violence, but because of several confirmed cases of fungal meningitis linked to surgeries performed in that city, according to the AP and infobae.

US health officials at the state and federal levels issued an alert advising residents to cancel scheduled surgeries in that city after five Texans returned to the US with cases of fungal meningitis.

ONE PERSON HAS ALREADY DIED

Five people fell ill after all reported traveling to Matamoros for surgery that included the use of an epidural, the Texas Department of State Health Services said Tuesday. Four patients remain hospitalized, and one of them later died.

The ages of the people who fell ill ranged from 30 to 50 years old, the agency said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a recommendation not to travel to Matamoros for surgery.