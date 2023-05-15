A California man murdered his wife and her girlfriend in their home
Satnam Sumal entered his home and shot his wife and her girlfriend. He later confessed to police. The couple was allegedly in an open marriage.
Satnam Sumal shot his wife and her girlfriend to death in their home. Now, the California police confirmed that he confessed to the terrible crime and announced that they are investigating the incident that marked community of Tracy.
Crimes of passion are very common and police immediately arrested the husband of one of the victims. A similar incident occurred in January when a man murdered his influencer wife out of jealousy.
MAN MURDERED HIS WIFE AND HER GIRLFRIEND AT THEIR HOME
In Tracy County, California, a man shot his wife and lover when he found them at their home. According to the New York Post, the man turned himself in to police, though the motive for the crime is still unclear.
The suspect was identified as Satnam Sumal, 55, who is being charged with two counts of murder and was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail, according to the New York Post. For the moment, authorities continue to investigate the incident.
What did the police report?
The Tracy Police Department stated that they found the bodies of two women, a 39-year-old and a 37-year-old, noting that both were victims of gunshots, but did not specify what caused their deaths.
“Upon arrival, officers found a 39-year-old woman and a 37-year-old woman dead inside the residence. Tracy Police General Investigations Unit detectives responded to the scene and determined that both women had been homicide victims,” detailed the police in a recent post on social media.
The suspect turned himself in?
“On Monday, May 8, 2023, at around 12:00 p.m., the Tracy Police Department responded to a security check at a residence in the 2400 block of Sunflower Ln in Tracy,” police said in a recent statement on social media. Investigations into both deaths remain under investigation.
It was shortly after that police spokesman, Michael Richards, reported that, “In my 20-something years in law enforcement, I can’t think of that ever happening,” according to the New York Post. In the police report, they highlighted that the detainee was Singh’s husband and they had an open relationship.