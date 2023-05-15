A California man murdered his wife and her girlfriend in their home

Satnam Sumal entered his home and shot his wife and her girlfriend.

He later confessed to police.

The couple was allegedly in an open marriage.

Satnam Sumal shot his wife and her girlfriend to death in their home. Now, the California police confirmed that he confessed to the terrible crime and announced that they are investigating the incident that marked community of Tracy.

Crimes of passion are very common and police immediately arrested the husband of one of the victims. A similar incident occurred in January when a man murdered his influencer wife out of jealousy.

MAN MURDERED HIS WIFE AND HER GIRLFRIEND AT THEIR HOME

In Tracy County, California, a man shot his wife and lover when he found them at their home. According to the New York Post, the man turned himself in to police, though the motive for the crime is still unclear.

The suspect was identified as Satnam Sumal, 55, who is being charged with two counts of murder and was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail, according to the New York Post. For the moment, authorities continue to investigate the incident.