Bolonaro supporters break into the Congress building.

The attack is reminiscent of the Jan. 6 riots in the US.

President Lula da Silva responds. BREAKING NEWS: Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress on Sunday, climbing onto the roof and breaking windows. Other protesters were gathering in front of the presidential palace and the Supreme Court. It was not immediately clear if they managed to get into the buildings, according to The Associated Press. The incidents, which were reminiscent of what happened on January 6, 2021 at the United States Capitol, come a week after leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in on January 1. Were they protesting the election like in the US? Bolsonaro supporters have protested against Lula’s electoral victory since October 30, blocking roads, burning vehicles and congregating outside military buildings, calling on the armed forces to intervene, according to the AP. CNN reported that some protesters tried to enter the Planalto Presidential Palace. The president was not in the building, but a team from the newly elected president was working from the place. Officials expected they would be evacuated by the Brazilian Air Force.

“Unfortunate scenes” Former President Jair Bolsonaro is currently in the United States. “It is an announced crime against democracy, against the will of the polls and for other interests,” Gleisi Hoffman, president of the Workers’ Party, said on Twitter. “Unfortunate scenes now on the esplanade of the Ministry. I ordered the Secretary of Security of the Federal District’s sector of operations to take immediate measures to restore order in the center of Brasilia,” said Anderson Torres, Secretary of Security of the Federal District and “ally” of Bolsonaro.

An urgent meeting of the OAS is called for The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, was one of the first to react and ask for measures after the news of the assault on the Congress in Brazil was reported. “All my solidarity with @LulaOficial and the people of Brazil. Fascism decides to strike. The rights have not been able to maintain the non-violence pact,” he said in a tweet. “It is urgent time for the OAS meeting if it wants to continue to live as an institution and apply the democratic charter,” said the Colombian president. The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, also spoke out after the attack by Bolsonaro supporters. Filed Under: Bolsonaro supporters attack congress

Mexico also spoke out about the incident “Unprecedented attack on the three powers of the Brazilian State by Bolsonarists. The Brazilian government has our full support in the face of this cowardly and vile attack on democracy,” Boric wrote on his official Twitter account in response to the events. Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard also spoke out: “Faced with the events in Brazil, we express Mexico’s full support for the Government of President Lula elected by popular will. We reject any attempt against the democratic institutions that these brotherly people have given themselves,” AMLO’s ally wrote on Twitter. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE. Filed Under: Bolsonaro supporters attack congress