Nicole Rae Ovalle caused her daughter’s death while driving drunk

Nicole Rae Ovalle admitted that she had been drinking for several hours.

She caused an accident that killed her daughter.

Nicole Marae Vidales was barely 8 years old.

Nicole Rae Ovalle is charged with intoxication manslaughter for causing a drunk driving accident that killed her eight-year-old daughter. Mrs. Nicole Rae Ovalle, 34, is being detained in San Antonio, Texas, waiting to face trail for her brutal crime.

Nicole Rae Ovalle has many serious problems according to the case documents consulted by MundoNow. At the time of the accident, she was facing criminal proceedings for the charge of aggravated assault. She was on probation at the time of her accident.

Nicole Rae Ovalle caused her daughter’s death while drunk driving

However, Nicole Rae Ovalle’s legal problems could be even more complicated than they already are because authorities found packages of heroin in the bag of one of the car’s passengers. Another vehicle was damaged in the spectacular accident but there were no other victims.

Officers of the Vehicle Crimes Division of the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) detail that on Thursday, December 22, 2022, Ovalle was driving a 2009 Dodge Journey at excessive speed with her 8-year-old daughter Nicole Marae Vidales also inside the car.