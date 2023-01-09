Nicole Rae Ovalle caused her daughter’s death while driving drunk
Nicole Rae Ovalle admitted that she had been drinking for several hours. She caused an accident that killed her 8-year-old daughter.
- Nicole Rae Ovalle admitted that she had been drinking for several hours.
- She caused an accident that killed her daughter.
- Nicole Marae Vidales was barely 8 years old.
Nicole Rae Ovalle is charged with intoxication manslaughter for causing a drunk driving accident that killed her eight-year-old daughter. Mrs. Nicole Rae Ovalle, 34, is being detained in San Antonio, Texas, waiting to face trail for her brutal crime.
Nicole Rae Ovalle has many serious problems according to the case documents consulted by MundoNow. At the time of the accident, she was facing criminal proceedings for the charge of aggravated assault. She was on probation at the time of her accident.
Nicole Rae Ovalle caused her daughter’s death while drunk driving
However, Nicole Rae Ovalle’s legal problems could be even more complicated than they already are because authorities found packages of heroin in the bag of one of the car’s passengers. Another vehicle was damaged in the spectacular accident but there were no other victims.
Officers of the Vehicle Crimes Division of the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) detail that on Thursday, December 22, 2022, Ovalle was driving a 2009 Dodge Journey at excessive speed with her 8-year-old daughter Nicole Marae Vidales also inside the car.
She lost control of the Dodge Journey
There were two other women in the car with Nicole Rae Ovalle. At one point during the trip, one of those women and the driver began to argue for some unknown reason. Nicole Rae Ovalle was driving erratically due to intoxication, arguing and speeding.
Nicole Rae Ovalle lost control of the Dodge Journey when it collided with the sidewalk at the intersection of North Gen. McMullen Drive and West Commerce Street, west of the San Antonio metropolitan area. The car went up the sidewalk at full speed and then struck a fire hydrant.
Little Nicole Marae Vidales died in the accident
Nicole Rae Ovalle lost control of the car which collided with a Nissan Pathfinder that was going down the street and then continued its run until colliding with a telephone pole. The car spun around and hit on the side where the little girl was sitting.
Alerted by the neighbors, San Antonio Fire Department (SAFD) paramedics came to the scene to help the injured girl. However, Nicole Marae Vidales was declared dead at the scene.
Nicole Rae Ovalle was so drunk that she could not speak or stand up
Detectives from the SAPD Vehicular Crimes Division responded to the scene to conduct inquiries following the tragedy. Surprisingly, Nicole Rae Ovalle admitted to officers that she had had two Margaritas while she was driving, but that she had been drinking since 5:00 p.m. that day.
According to one of the SAPD agents who arrived at the scene, Mrs. Nicole Rae Ovalle gave off a strong odor of alcohol, she had trouble speaking coherently and could not keep her balance while standing. At that moment she was arrested and taken to the Bexar County jail in San Antonio, Texas.