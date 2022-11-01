Joe Biden congratulates Lula on his victory in “free and fair” elections
On Sunday, October 30, 2022, US President Joe Biden, congratulated Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, known as Lula, for his victory in the presidential elections in Brazi, which he described as, “free, fair and credible”. However, Lula had served jail time for promoting costly public projects of questionable viability as well as major corruption, according to the BBC.
“I send my congratulations to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election to be the next president of Brazil following free, fair, and credible elections. I look forward to working together to continue the cooperation between our two countries in the months and years ahead,” Biden said in this message to Lula, who was accused of receiving favors from private construction companies and sentenced to prison in 2018 for corruption and money laundering.
With this statement, the United States strives to quickly legitimize the result of the Brazilian elections in which the candidate for the Workers’ Party and former Brazilian president has defeated current president Jair Bolsonaro, by a narrow margin, according to EFE Agency.
“We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with President-Elect @LulaOficial”
According to EFE, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken also took advantage of the moment and sent congratulations to the Brazilian people on Twitter for “exercising their right to vote and reaffirming the strength of their democracy.”
“We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with President-Elect @LulaOficial as we build a democratic, prosperous and equitable hemisphere,” the Secretary concluded his message about the Brazilian election.
Joe Biden’s cabinet also sent a message to the new president of Brazil
Last Friday, the United States said it was confident that this second round of voting would be reliable and transparent, despite the doubts that Bolsonaro could sow about the process. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a telephone press conference on Friday that the first round on October 2 “was carried out with reliability and transparency,” and assured that the United States and the rest of the world “have all the confidence that the second lap will be conducted in the same way.”
“We support the right of the Brazilian people to choose their next leader and we trust in the ability of the authorities to conduct the second round with the same professionalism, in a peaceful manner and with civic duty,” Price said, according to EFE.