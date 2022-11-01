The US president sent a message to the Brazilian people.

He extended his congratulations to Lula.

Joe Biden spoke about the Brazilian election results.

Joe Biden released a statement following the recent presidential election results in Brazil. He congratulated Lula on his victory in “free and fair” elections. Here are all the details.

On Sunday, October 30, 2022, US President Joe Biden, congratulated Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, known as Lula, for his victory in the presidential elections in Brazi, which he described as, “free, fair and credible”. However, Lula had served jail time for promoting costly public projects of questionable viability as well as major corruption, according to the BBC.

Joe Biden congratulates Lula on his victory in “free and fair” elections

“I send my congratulations to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election to be the next president of Brazil following free, fair, and credible elections. I look forward to working together to continue the cooperation between our two countries in the months and years ahead,” Biden said in this message to Lula, who was accused of receiving favors from private construction companies and sentenced to prison in 2018 for corruption and money laundering.

With this statement, the United States strives to quickly legitimize the result of the Brazilian elections in which the candidate for the Workers’ Party and former Brazilian president has defeated current president Jair Bolsonaro, by a narrow margin, according to EFE Agency.