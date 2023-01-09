Ovidio Guzmán could be released in a few months

A judge explains how and when Ovidio Guzmán could be released.

What do they need to hold him?

AMLO said that Ovidio Guzmán would not be extradited quickly.

The arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, son of the famous drug trafficker Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera, who is currently imprisoned in the United States, has generated many theories about a possible extradition or even a release of the capo.

A Mexican federal judge on Friday froze Ovidio Guzmán’s extradition to the United States by granting him an amparo, EFE reported. He is one of the sons of Joaquín Guzmán who is most wanted by the US. Ovidio was arrested on Thursday. The judge suspended “the acts consisting of deportation, expulsion, extradition and their execution” according to file 24/2023 of the Juzgado Sexto del Distrito de Amparo en Materia Penal de la Ciudad de México.

Judge gives good news to Ovidio Guzmán

His lawyers requested the order, “So that they are not executed and the complainant remains in the place where he is at the disposal of this court, only in relation to his personal freedom and is not turned over to the Government of the United States of America, nor to no diverse state.” Likewise, the judge granted another amparo to prevent the drug trafficker’s solitary confinement, so he can contact his family and defense attorneys, according to EFE.

The US government will have 60 days to request El Chapo’s son’s extradition, according to infobae. But if this does not happen, Gregorio Salazar Hernández, control judge of the Almoloya de Juárez Federal Criminal Justice Center, based in the prison where Ovidio Guzmán is being held, made the forceful statement about his release.