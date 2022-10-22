Why the US wants to extradite drug trafficker El Tolin Infante

The US has El Tolin Infante in their sites.

Is the US government seeking his extradition?

Why the US wants the drug trafficker.

After his arrest by Mexican authorities a couple of months ago, important information has come to light about the plans for the capo. Given this, the alleged reasons why the US wants narco ‘El Tolin’ Infante have come to light.

According to Jornadabc the arrest of the 39-year-old man from Chicago was carried out by the municipal police of Rosarito, when El Tolín arrived at the General Hospital of the fifth municipality in an armored van.

El Tolin Infante was arrested on July 2, 2022

Héctor Eduardo Infante or Luis Édgar Herrera, his other identity, also known as El Tolín, was looking for help for his 5-year-old son, who was wounded by a bullet after he was attacked by a group of armed men.

For now, El Tolín Infante remains a prisoner in Tijuana, specifically in the Centro de Reinserción Social de Baja California. However, the alleged reasons why the US wants drug trafficker ‘Tolin’ Infante to pay his sentence in his country have recently been revealed.