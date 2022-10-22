Why the US wants to extradite drug trafficker El Tolin Infante
The US has El Tolin Infante in their sites. Is the US government seeking his extradition? Why the US wants the drug trafficker.
- The US has El Tolin Infante in their sites.
- Is the US government seeking his extradition?
- Why the US wants the drug trafficker.
After his arrest by Mexican authorities a couple of months ago, important information has come to light about the plans for the capo. Given this, the alleged reasons why the US wants narco ‘El Tolin’ Infante have come to light.
According to Jornadabc the arrest of the 39-year-old man from Chicago was carried out by the municipal police of Rosarito, when El Tolín arrived at the General Hospital of the fifth municipality in an armored van.
El Tolin Infante was arrested on July 2, 2022
Héctor Eduardo Infante or Luis Édgar Herrera, his other identity, also known as El Tolín, was looking for help for his 5-year-old son, who was wounded by a bullet after he was attacked by a group of armed men.
For now, El Tolín Infante remains a prisoner in Tijuana, specifically in the Centro de Reinserción Social de Baja California. However, the alleged reasons why the US wants drug trafficker ‘Tolin’ Infante to pay his sentence in his country have recently been revealed.
The alleged reasons why the US wants narco El Tolin Infante
According to Zeta, it was learned that El Tolín Infante, presumed head of the Sinaloa Cartel in Baja California, is in the sights of the United States government, and it is a matter of time before an extradition order is granted against him.
In addition, the 39-year-old drug trafficker would be accused by US authorities of the crime of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. So it would be the perfect reason for Infante to serve his sentence in the United States.
The US has an extradition order
Likewise, Zeta’s investigation into the special files regarding El Tolin, discovered that a document from a California Court confirmed that the Chicago native has an extradition order requested since July 7, five days after his capture.
The document establishes that El Tolín is wanted for the crime of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in California. The US government has requested attention from the Mexican government so that he can be handed over as soon his legal process in Baja California is finished.
Will El Tolín have a different destiny?
There are not many details, but it is addressed to the United States Marshal, bearing the signature of Judge Gail J. Standish, of the Central District of California, who requires him for her judicial procedure, according to Zeta.
In the United States, El Tolín was arrested three times in 2009, once for possession of narcotics and the others for minor crimes. The alleged criminal has not worried much about being charged before as he didn’t have to worry about much jail time. This case is very different.