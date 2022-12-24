The Jan. 6 committee releases its final report on the assault on the Capitol

Congress releases its final report on the assault on the Capitol.

The report claims that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy”.

“None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him.” Almost two years after the events that occurred at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, when a an angry mob invaded Congress, the final report has finally been released. It claims that former president Donald Trump, was criminally responsible. In the final report of the Jan. 6 commission in the House of Representatives, it is stated that Donald Trump, criminally participated in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election. The Jan. 6 committee’s final report is released Similarly, they declared that Trump did not act to prevent his supporters from attacking the Capitol, thus concluding an extraordinary 18-month investigation into the former president and the violent insurrection two years ago. Notably, the 814-page report released Thursday was considered complete after the panel interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses, held 10 hearings and obtained millions of pages of documents

Is Trump responsible? Witnesses ranging from close Trump advisers to some of the insurgents themselves detailed Trump's actions in the weeks leading up to the insurrection and how his lobbying campaign to undo his defeat directly influenced those who brutally attacked police officers and broke into the Capitol on January 6, 2021. "The central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump, who many others followed," the report states. "None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him." The insurrection seriously threatened democracy and "endangered the lives of US lawmakers," the nine-member panel concluded.

What did Donald Trump do? The report's eight concluding chapters tell the story much as the hearings held before the panel this summer did, outlining the many facets of the remarkable plan that Trump and his advisers devised to try to undo President Joe Biden's victory, according to The Associated Press. The lawmakers describe the then-president's pressure on states, federal officials, lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence to circumvent the system or break the law. Trump's repeated and false claims of widespread voter fraud resonated with his supporters, the commission said, and were amplified on social media, tapping into mistrust of the government he had fostered during his four years in office.

Trump's tax returns are expected to be made public The huge and damning report was released as Trump is running for president again and facing multiple federal investigations, including inquiries into his role in the insurrection and into the presence of confidential documents at his Florida estate. This week was especially tense for him as a House committee is expected to make his tax returns public after he has fought for years to keep them private. Additionally, Republicans have blamed Trump for a worse-than-expected outcome in the midterm elections, leaving him in his most politically vulnerable state since he won the 2016 election.

Democrats impeached Trump twice The report is also a final act for House Democrats, who cede control of the legislature to Republicans in less than two weeks, and who have spent much of their four years in power investigating Trump. Democrats impeached Trump twice, the second time a week after the insurrection. On both occasions he was acquitted by the Senate. Other Democratic-led inquiries looked into his finances, his business, his foreign ties and his family.