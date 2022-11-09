A new billionaire! After more than 3 months there is a Powerball winner

Someone just became very rich!

After 3 months, someone finally became a Powerball winner.

The lucky winner will take home $2 billion! Lucky winner! A ticket sold in California won the $2 billion Powerball lottery, ending more than three months without a winner. The winning numbers, drawn in a Tallahassee studio in Florida were white 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red 10, according to The Associated Press. The State Lottery Association said Monday that the announcement of the winner would be delayed until Tuesday, the day the midterm elections are held in the United States, due to problems in a state lottery. However, there is already a new billionaire who will have a very happy New Year. Powerball grand prize is nearly $400 million more than previous record The record-breaking Powerball drawing has been postponed from Monday night to Tuesday morning, the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement. The $2 billion grand prize draw was delayed because one of the participating state lotteries was having trouble processing sales, organizers said. “Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data before selecting winning numbers. Once Powerball receives the remaining delivery, the drawing can proceed,” the lottery said in a statement to The Associated Press. “It is against our policy to identify the lottery experiencing the delay,” the organization added nearly three hours after the scheduled draw time, 10:59 p.m. EST.

The Powerball jackpot started at $20 million on August 6 The winning numbers and video of the draw were posted on the Powerball website and YouTube channel. Players must keep their tickets, the statement said. The grand prize is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record. Only four previous jackpots have reached $1 billion, but none come close to the current jackpot, which started at $20 million on August 6 and has been rising for three months with no winners. No one has won the grand prize since August 3. A winner who chooses to receive his prize in an annual installment over 29 years would receive approximately $1.9 billion. Most winners prefer a single cash payment, which for today’s draw would be $929.1 million. The lottery is played in 45 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands Filed as: Powerball winner

The winning ticket was purchased in Altadena, California According to Univisión, the winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Joe’s Service Center, located in Altadena, Los Angeles, California. As mentioned above, the winning numbers were white 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and red 10. After 41 draws in a row, and more than three months, there is finally a winner. On previous occasions, winners of this popular game have said that they will use the money to help family and friends who need it. When buying a ticket, the player has to choose five numbers between 1 and 59, as well as a sixth between 1 and 35, which is called the Powerball. Each ticket costs $2.

The previous record was $1.5 billion Infobae reported that a voice message was left for Joe’s Service Center, where the winning ticket of the Powerball lottery was sold, but they did not respond. The previous record was $1.5 billion and was won by three people in 2016. This time, the jackpot is $400 million more. “Each state must verify through a dual process that all sales and dollars match before the Multi-State Lottery Association can hold a drawing. “This is a state-by-state procedure, which separates the whole process and it has been very effective,” said Terry Rich, former director of the Iowa Lottery, where he was for 10 years, and who also served on the board of Powerball.