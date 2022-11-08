Winter is coming and there is help for Americans.

Millions could get $2,000 to $14,000 in energy rebates and fuel assistance.

Applications opened this week.

Winter is coming and now, more than ever, this money could be of use to millions of families. Pay attention! There are already rebates and assistance available from $2,000 to $14,000 for energy and fuel.

Officials in New Hampshire approved about $104 million for two programs that will be key now that the cold weather is here because the money they will distribute will help thousands of families cover energy and fuel costs.

The funds will be divided into two state programs — about $70 million dollars for the home energy rebate program and another $34 million for the state fuel assistance program, according to the New Hampshire Bulletin.

For the state’s fuel assistance program, local officials already opened the application process earlier this week and, in fact, have already received more than 22,000 applications, which is 6,000 more than they received last year.