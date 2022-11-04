No one matched the six numbers of this Wednesday’s draw.

The jackpot rolls over to the next draw.

The new prize is $1.5 billion.

For the draw on Wednesday, November 2, the enormous Powerball jackpot was already $1.2 billion, but no one managed to hit all the numbers. This means that the prize accumulates for the next draw. It is now one of the biggest jackpots in the history of the lottery!

Powerball jackpot hits $1.5 billion!

The next Powerball drawing will take place on Saturday, November 5, at 10:59 p.m. with a huge pot of $1.5 billion, the third largest lottery jackpot in US history!

But before you get excited about the next draw, you might want to check out Wednesday’s winning numbers because, even if you didn’t win the jackpot, it’s still possible that there might be some other big prize. Wednesday’s winning numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35 and 60 on the white balls, and 23 on the red ball.