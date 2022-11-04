Search

Powerball jackpot hits $1.5 billion!

Powerball jackpot hits $1.5 billion!

By 
  • No one matched the six numbers of this Wednesday’s draw.
  • The jackpot rolls over to the next draw.
  • The new prize is $1.5 billion.

NEW CHANCE TO BECOME A BILLIONAIRE! No one matched all six numbers in this Wednesday’s drawing, so the jackpot rolls over and now the Powerball prize is up to an awe-inspiring $1.5 billion.

For the draw on Wednesday, November 2, the enormous Powerball jackpot was already $1.2 billion, but no one managed to hit all the numbers. This means that the prize accumulates for the next draw. It is now one of the biggest jackpots in the history of the lottery!

Photo: Twitter

The next Powerball drawing will take place on Saturday, November 5, at 10:59 p.m. with a huge pot of $1.5 billion, the third largest lottery jackpot in US history!

But before you get excited about the next draw, you might want to check out Wednesday’s winning numbers because, even if you didn’t win the jackpot, it’s still possible that there might be some other big prize. Wednesday’s winning numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35 and 60 on the white balls, and 23 on the red ball.

Millions at stake

Powerball Jackpot Hits $1.5 Billion!
Photo: Twitter

The jackpot that has accumulated for this Saturday is the second largest Powerball prize! Only after an exorbitant jackpot of $1.586 billion that the lottery accumulated in 2016. Three winners resulted claimed that pot, according to The Associated Press.

It’s been three months now without anyone hitting the jackpot. Since August 3, for 39 consecutive draws, no one has been able to match all the numbers and, although it is frustrating for some players, for others it represents a new opportunity to win.

Direct payment or installments?

POWERBALL LOTTERY
Photo: AP

Winning is not impossible, but the truth is that each ticket has a one in 292.2 million chance to win the jackpot. Still, if someone manages to walk away with the $1.5 billion they will be able to choose between taking the cash in a single payment or in installments.

If you choose the installment payment then the lottery will pay you the $1.5 billion in annual payments spread over 29 years. Instead, if you decide on a single payment and take the money home at once, then you will receive a cash payment of $745.9 million.

Play Powerball

photo file

The Powerball is played in 45 US states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, according to The Province, and players have up to 1-2 hours in advance, depending on the jurisdiction, to purchase their tickets. Powerball also highlighted that people do not “have to be a US citizen or resident to play Powerball.”

“Players in jurisdictions where Powerball tickets are not sold, whether in the US or abroad, may purchase Powerball tickets from a vendor licensed or authorized by the jurisdiction of purchase. Federal and jurisdictional income tax may be applicable to any prize money claimed on the lottery.

Lottery
Money
