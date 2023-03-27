Ari Telch defends himself after posting a racy photo of Rebecca Jones.

He was harshly criticized on social media.

People claim that he and Rebecca Jones never dated. In the early hours of Wednesday, March 22, beloved actress Rebecca Jones passed away at the age of 65. The tragic news was confirmed by her ex-husband Alejandro Camacho. She leaves a great legacy in soap operas and movies. In a statement, it was reported that the Cuna de Lobos actress had passed away after a long fight with ovarian cancer. Her fans were shocked by her passing. Ari Telch is attacked for posting racy photo with Rebecca Jones Several celebrities took to social media to say goodbye and offer their condolences to Rebecca Jones’ family, including actor Ari Telch, who sparked a controversy over a racy photo he posted of the actress After Ari Telch shared a photo, harsh criticism and even insults appeared in the comments. Many believed it was disrespectful to Rebecca Jones’ memory to publish a such a sexy image.

Ari Telch says goodbye On his official Twitter and Instagram accounts, Telch said a last goodbye to the beloved Mexican actress, with a photo where they’re sharing a passionate kiss. The actor’s shirt is unbuttoned, revealing his chest, while Jones is wearing a white mini-dress with a plunging neckline. The photo is a still from the soap Imperio de Cristal. Ari Telch responded to the criticism in a video he shared on social media. “This statement is to give context to a social media post that sparked controversy. I said goodbye to Rebecca Jones using a photograph from the Imperio de Cristal soap opera from 1995,” he wrote.

Ari defends himself for the racy post “Mourning and pain is individual, you want to choose in freedom how many days of mourning you decide to have. The photograph is a tribute, it corresponds to two fictional characters, something false.” “They’re not Rebecca and Ari, they are Sofía and Julio (their characters from the soap opera.) I choose to celebrate Rebecca’s life and that is how I want to remember her, full, happy, young.”

“This man and Rebecca Jones never had any romantic relationship” “Her then husband, Alejandro Camacho, also played the villain on the soap opera and I was the good guy… This man (referring to himself) and Rebecca Jones never had any romantic relationship. We were friends and coworkers. Rest in peace Rebecca Jones, you have been rid of the pain, thank you, thank you for the insults,” he concluded. Despite his explanation, Telch was still criticized: “It’s called respect!!! And you didn’t have it, whether it was fiction or not, that’s not relevant.” “You can see that you don’t even know who and what Rebeca was like.” “He shouldn’t have done it with that photo.” “The photo was nonsense on your part.” “You could have fixed it by asking for an apology but you preferred to continue justifying your mistake.”