Cuban actor Rubén Breña dies of a terrible disease

Talented Cuban actor Rubén Breña dies after being admitted to the hospital with erosive gastritis. The clinic was accused of inadequate treatment although official sources from the Hermanos Ameijeiras clinic in Havana assured that they did have the required medication, according to Diario de Cuba.

The news has circulated quickly through social media where various figures have paid heartfelt tributes to the artist, through photographs, condolences and messages about his career, his personal life and other memories of this tremendous artist who made a huge mark on the world of entertainment in Cuba.

The popular actor was 70 years old and had been in the intensive care unit for several days before he died on Thursday. His family and friends had asked for help getting medication he required, however, the hospital administration assured that they had everything necessary to care for him.

The information about the artist’s passing was confirmed by authorities from the Ministry of Culture on Cuba Debate. It should be noted that he was a radio, television, film and theater performer and died from erosive gastritis.