Celebrities speak about Rebecca Jones’ death.

Consuelo Duval, Angelique Boyer, Marjorie de Sousa are among those mourning the actress.

What happened to her?

Celebrities mourn Rebecca Jones. Rebecca Jones’ passing has undoubtedly caused a huge impact throughout Mexico because, despite the fact that the popular Mexican actress was known to be experiencing severe health problems, many hoped that she would soon recover.

This was not only shocking news for fans of the renowned actress, but also for her colleagues and friends. Some celebrities have already reacted to Rebecca Jones’ tragic death.

Consuelo Duval expressed her deep sorrow on Instagram: “Waking up and having your heart broken with this news. What a fortune to have met you and to have worked by your side, listening to you, admiring you and learning from you, an example of strength, inspiration. Rest in peace Genius.”

Rebecca Jones’ representative released a statement about her death: “With deep sadness we want to inform the death of our beloved and admired REBECCA ANNE JONES FUENTES (May 21, 1957- March 22). She was accompanied at all times by her loved ones, she left in peace and with deep gratitude to her audience for whom she worked all her life.”