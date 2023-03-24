Celebrities mourn Rebecca Jones’ death
Celebrities mourn Rebecca Jones. Rebecca Jones’ passing has undoubtedly caused a huge impact throughout Mexico because, despite the fact that the popular Mexican actress was known to be experiencing severe health problems, many hoped that she would soon recover.
This was not only shocking news for fans of the renowned actress, but also for her colleagues and friends. Some celebrities have already reacted to Rebecca Jones’ tragic death.
Consuelo Duval expressed her deep sorrow on Instagram: “Waking up and having your heart broken with this news. What a fortune to have met you and to have worked by your side, listening to you, admiring you and learning from you, an example of strength, inspiration. Rest in peace Genius.”
Rebecca Jones’ representative released a statement about her death: “With deep sadness we want to inform the death of our beloved and admired REBECCA ANNE JONES FUENTES (May 21, 1957- March 22). She was accompanied at all times by her loved ones, she left in peace and with deep gratitude to her audience for whom she worked all her life.”
Angelique Boyer dedicates a farewell message to the actress
Beautiful and talented actress Angelique Boyer is also mourning the death of Rebecca Jones. A few hours after the news broke, the Teresa actress took to Instagram to offer some profound words.
With a black and white image showing Jones with a mourning bow, Angelique Boyer said the following: “Rest in peace to a great woman who leaves a beautiful legacy on Mexican television.”
Güero Castro offers his condolences
José Alberto “El Güero” Castro shared an image on Instagram, saying: “Rest in peace.” El Güero Castro, worked with Jones on the telenovela Cabo, which is broadcast by Univisión.
Other celebrities and actors offered their condolences on his post. That was how Geraldine Bazán, Lorena Meritano, Manolo Caro, Cecilia Galiano, Marjorie de Sousa, Verónica Jaspeado among many other celebrities, reacted to the sad news.