You shoudl seek the balance in your life

A libra can help

Here some facts

The Libra man is responsible for some of the hottest zodiac sex in astrology. But can you keep up and find equally sexy ways to please a man and make him moan? We say yes. The seventh zodiac sign, Librans are represented by the scales (not the sexiest symbol perhaps) but, with Venus as their ruling planet, those born between September 23 and October 22 have a lot to offer when it comes to romance and sexual gratification.

Keeping your Libra man hooked on your executing nightly sexual adventures is the key. We’ve got 5 ways you can keep your favorite Libra man hooked on your ability to produce mind-blowing sex.

5. Libra Adventurous

Your Libra man may not be a total freak between the sheets but that doesn’t mean he won’t try new things. Appeal to his sense of adventure and help him take a walk on the wild side.

4. Be a Cunning Linguist

Great conversation is one of Libra’s man favorite forms of foreplay. Whether you go deep or exchange witty banter, such sex-talk will pave the way for a wonderful night and pay off big in the end.

3. Don’t Hit Snooze

Instead of getting those extra few minutes of shut-eye, take the opportunity for an early morning romp — there’s nothing he loves more than starting the day with a bang!

2. Rear View

Whether you give it a squeeze, a pat or a serious rub down — your Libra’s bum is one of his erogenous zones.

1. Set the Mood For Libra

To successfully seduce a Libra, you’ve got to balance physical and mental stimulation. Light candles, cook a romantic meal, create an ambiance for love.