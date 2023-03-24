Actress Rebecca Jones passed away on Wednesday, March 22.

The actress’s last words were chilling.

She was afraid of public ridicule. On Wednesday, March 22, actress Rebecca Jones died at 65 years of age after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She fell ill with pneumonia, which deteriorated her health and caused her death. Weeks before she passed the Imprerio de Cristal star shared some powerful and moving words. Before dying, Rebecca Jones posted some photos in honor of the premiere of Nada Que Ver, the last film she worked on. People were stunned when they saw them because of how she looked, according to Telemundo. Rebecca Jones appeared in public few weeks ago and left everyone shocked Rebecca Jones appeared with the cast of the film and her physical deterioration was visible as she looked thin and frail in the photographs that she shared on Instagram on March 5, just 17 days before she died. “How nice it is to know that so many people love me and what a beautiful way to show it to me! Since I couldn’t attend the premiere of NADA QUE VER, Jacobo Nazar @jaynazar and @videocine organized my own private premiere with popcorn and everything, thanks Mónica Rivero and Pablo Martinez de Velazco and thanks of course to my huge press team @prensadanna who are always there for me,” she began.

Rebecca Jones’ chilling last words Did she sense that she only had two weeks to live? Rebecca Jones wrote: “And what can I say about the cast that accompanied me that night!!! I invited the people I love the most, some from my whole life, others, just from a few months from now, but all, all, have been with me in these months that are so difficult to bear. And they continue being with me, especially now that the glow of perfect health is seen, that light of hope so longed for. Some could not attend for work reasons, but I know perfectly well that their hearts are with me.” Far from thinking that she would die, the Mexican actress really wanted to live: “Yes. I know I’m very thin, but Saint-Exuperie says it well: The essential is invisible to the eye. (And believe me, 8 days in intensive care will make anyone lose weight, I’ll gain it back), but that’s the least of my worries, now I just know that every day I’m stronger and healthier. And no, I’m not asking for a miracle as some say out there, because I know that God is ALWAYS with me, no. Nor am I “fighting” because we all fight day by day to live (at least I think that’s how it should be).”

Was Rebecca Jones saying goodbye? Rebecca Jones devastated everyone with her words before she died: “What I am doing is enjoying every second of life, tasting its delicacies, its bittersweet moments, learning from beautiful and not so beautiful things. Thinking nice things. Of course I continue to take care of myself, and for that I am not only with allopathic medicine, but also with the alternative. I’m with a wonderful biologist who lives in Monterrey, Alberto Valdez Marroquin. I’ll tell you about the jewel I came across.” And she finished with these words: “Meanwhile, if you’re reading me and you love me, do not pity me, because that is closer to lamenting, to moaning, and I am very, very far from that. Rather, think beautiful things, so that those thoughts become magical dust, materialize and a huge and collective magical thought is made!!!! I LOVE YOU!!!!”

People leave hundreds of comments on her post Not knowing that she would die two weeks after sharing that post, people expressed all their admiration for Rebecca Jones: “This was like her farewell letter… so sorry.” “Beautiful life. God be with you on your way. You will always be a beautiful angel in the lives of all the people who you touched with your kindness and charisma.” “What a beautiful message you wrote. Now you are free, fly.” “May your magic dust make us remember the great actress you were, are and will be. Kisses to infinity.” More people sent light and eternal rest to the actress: “Rest in peace Rebeca, dear, you deserve it well. Your talent and professionalism as well as your enormous human essence remain as a great legacy of your passage through this life. My admiration always.” “A great actress, the blue light you transcend. Rebeca is one of those people you don’t need to meet in person to know that she had a beautiful soul and a great attitude.” “such sadness your death leaves.” “My platonic love, fly high.”