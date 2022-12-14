Argentina beats Croatia 3-0 making it to the World Cup final

The first finalist of the World Cup Qatar 2022.

Argentina resoundingly beat Croatia 3 goals to 0.

Argentina vs. Croatia: There was only one team on the pitch. With apparent ease, the Albiceleste squad beat Croatia three goals to zero and advanced to the World Cup final. Messi from the penalty mark and a double from Julián Álvarez were enough to clinch this match at 69. The Albiceleste squad will face the winner of the battle between France and Morocco on Sunday, December 18. In 2014, despite a great performance from Messi throughout the competition, they couldn't beat their counterpart from Germany. Who will be the champion? Who else if not Lio Messi? After several minutes in which both teams did not risk much up front, little by little the Argentines took over the this match. After a shot by Enzo Fernández at minute 24, which was saved in a good way by the Croatian goalkeeper Livakovic, the Albiceleste squad opened the scoring after 33 minutes of play. Lionel Messi scored again from the penalty spot causing euphoria at the Lusail Stadium. Six minutes later, after a quick counterattack, Julián Álvarez scored the second goal for his team. It should be noted that it was Julián himself who was committed the foul which led to the first goal. Croatia looks confused.

The Croats on the first minutes of the second half If something has distinguished the Croatians in this World Cup, and throughout their history, it is that they never give up despite going down on the scoreboard, as happened in their match against Brazil in the quarterfinals. From the start of the second half, the current world runners-up went on the attack with everything, but without putting 'Dibu' Martínez in trouble. At minute 57, after a great pass from Enzo Fernández, Messi was about to score the third goal for the Albiceleste squad, but Livakovic's timely intervention prevented it. However, Croatia was not going to sit idly by and at minute 62 they worried the Argentine goalkeeper. It seems that Messi and company made the decision to endure the rival's onslaught and throw everything into the counterattack.

The 22 chosen According to ACE, those chosen by Lionel Scaloni for this duel were Emiliano 'Dibu' Martínez in goal; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi and Nicolás Tagliafico in defense; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Leandro Paredes and Alexis Mac Allister in the middle to leave Messi and Julián Álvarez in front. For their part, the Croatian National Team, current runners-up in the world and led by Zlatko Dalic, took to the field with goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol and Borna Sosa in defense; Marcelo Brozovic, Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic in midfield and Mario Pasalic, Ivan Perisic and Andrej Kramaric up front.

Messi ties record of World Cup appearances The Argentine star Lionel Messi tied the record of German Lothar Matthäus as the player with the most World Cup appearances. Messi, 35, racked up 25 World Cup appearances by starting in Argentina's starting eleven against Croatia on Tuesday for the semifinal at the Lusail stadium. La Pulga is playing his fifth World Cup, the same record as the legendary German soccer player. This was not the only mark that Messi reached in Qatar. He first surpassed the legend Diego Maradona as the Argentine player with the most World Cup appearances (21) in the 2-0 victory against Poland in the first round. And with his penalty converted against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals, he caught up with striker Gabriel Batistuta as Argentina's top scorer in World Cups with 10 goals.