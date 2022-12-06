Brazil vs. Korea: The Brazilians crush the Koreans and go for their sixth World Cup
- On Friday, Brazil faces Croatia for the pass to the semifinals.
Brazil vs. South Korea: The beautiful game at its best. Not even the most fervent supporter of the green-yellow squad, which is striving for its sixth World Cup, imagined such an easy victory from the first minutes of this match, which ended with a score of 4 to 1. On Friday, Brazil will face Croatia for the pass to the semifinals.
When you have top-tier players on all lanes, it’s very difficult for any opponent to hurt you. The defeat against Cameroon is anecdotal when the pass to round 16 for ‘la canarinha’ was already in the bag. If Brazil beats the Croatians, who beat Japan on penalties hours before, they will play against the winner of the duel between the Netherlands and Argentina in the semifinals.
Brazil vs. South Korea
The Real Madrid, Vinicius Jr, scored masterfully at minute 7 ‘after Neymar could not connect a Rapinha service from the right wing. Neymar himself, from the penalty mark, in a mental duel with the rival goalkeeper, put the score two goals to zero at minute 13. South Korea wanted to surprise goalkeeper Alisson Becker with a shot from outside the area at minute 16, according to Medio Tiempo, but the goalkeeper made a spectacular save.
Richarlison made an excellent collective play at minute 29 and Lucas Paqueta made it 4 to 0 at minute 36. The Koreans have shown a very different side than they did in the three games of the first round. The five-time world champion could afford to leave several of their best men at rest for the second half.
Brazil vs South Korea: Son misses a clear opportunity
Although it seemed that they were more than satisfied with the four goals they scored in the first half, the Brazilians started the second half with everything. Rapinha had the fifth on his feet, but the rival goalkeeper controlled the ball easily. A minute later, Son Heung-Min had the clearest opening for his team, but Alisson Becker told him no.
It seems that it is a matter of time before one more goal falls. The green-yellow squad takes this game at its own pace, knowing that it has the victory in the bag. Rapinha and Vinicius Jr failed again. It is time to make changes for both teams, one to rest several of their men and another to try to make this defeat more dignified.
The 22 chosen for this duel
Brazilian coach Tite sent goalkeeper Alisson Becker onto the pitch; defenders, Danilo, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Eder Militao; midfielders, Lucas Paquetá, Casemiro and Neymar Jr; strikers, Rapinha; Vinicius Jr and Richarlison, who scored a great goal in their duel against Serbia.
The Koreans, who have their highest reference in Son, played with Kim, Kim, Min-Jae, Young-Gwon, Kim, In-Beom, Woo-young, Hwang, Son, Jae-Sung and Gue- Sung, as reported by TV Azteca Deportes. The technical director is the Portuguese Paulo Bento, who surprised his compatriots by beating the Lusitanian team in the last game of the first round.
Before round 16, Tite remembers when he met Pelé
The Brazil coach recalled his emotional first meeting with Pelé on Sunday and sent him best wishes for his recovery before the World Cup round 16 match against South Korea. Tite said that Pelé, who is hospitalized for a respiratory infection in Brazil, was the only person who made him nervous before being introduced to him.
“I was shaking, my palms were sweating, my heart started beating faster,” Tite said without disclosing when that encounter took place. “I was about to have the opportunity to hug Pele.” Pelé, 82, who underwent surgery to remove a colon tumor last year, is being treated for the infection and said he felt “strong”. “Get well, Pelé,” said Tite. With information from Medio Tiempo, TV Azteca Deportes and Associated Press.