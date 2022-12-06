Brazil shows South Korea no mercy and wins 4-1.

Vinicius Jr, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paquetá were on the scoreboard.

On Friday, Brazil faces Croatia for the pass to the semifinals.

Brazil vs. South Korea: The beautiful game at its best. Not even the most fervent supporter of the green-yellow squad, which is striving for its sixth World Cup, imagined such an easy victory from the first minutes of this match, which ended with a score of 4 to 1. On Friday, Brazil will face Croatia for the pass to the semifinals.

When you have top-tier players on all lanes, it’s very difficult for any opponent to hurt you. The defeat against Cameroon is anecdotal when the pass to round 16 for ‘la canarinha’ was already in the bag. If Brazil beats the Croatians, who beat Japan on penalties hours before, they will play against the winner of the duel between the Netherlands and Argentina in the semifinals.

Brazil vs. South Korea

The Real Madrid, Vinicius Jr, scored masterfully at minute 7 ‘after Neymar could not connect a Rapinha service from the right wing. Neymar himself, from the penalty mark, in a mental duel with the rival goalkeeper, put the score two goals to zero at minute 13. South Korea wanted to surprise goalkeeper Alisson Becker with a shot from outside the area at minute 16, according to Medio Tiempo, but the goalkeeper made a spectacular save.

Richarlison made an excellent collective play at minute 29 and Lucas Paqueta made it 4 to 0 at minute 36. The Koreans have shown a very different side than they did in the three games of the first round. The five-time world champion could afford to leave several of their best men at rest for the second half. (Filed Under: Brazil vs South Korea)