Kobe Bryant’s daughter reports her terrifying stalker!

Does danger haunt the Bryant family?

Kobe Bryant’s daughter has a terrifying stalker.

Natalia Bryant is harrassed by armed fan. The eldest daughter of the deceased basketball star reported going through a terrifying ordeal that could confirm that danger haunts her family. Kobe Bryant’s daughter goes public with her terrifying incident with an armed stalker. According to TMZ, Kobe Bryant’s 19-year-old daughter reported her fears to the Los Angeles police. Investigators say a stalker with a gun-related criminal record will not stop trying to contact her. Kobe Bryant’s gets a restraining order against her stalker Natalia Bryant went to court in November to obtain a restraining order against Dwayne Kemp, 32, whom she accuses of stalking her. In the documents, obtained by TMZ, Natalia says Kemp tried to contact her two years ago, when he was 30 and she was 17. According to the statement that Kobe’s daughter gave to the authorities, she says that he is under the delusion that they have a romantic relationship, and that he has a severe obsession. However, Natalia says that she has never met him or had contact with him.

The stalker has even appeared at her sorority In the depositions she says that he has done everything possible to contact her ever since and that she lives in constant fear. On one occasion he even showed up at her sorority house at USC where she studies. Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that he also allegedly showed up to one of her classes and was wandering through the building. However, it becomes much more terrifying. According to the documents, Kemp is in the process of purchasing at least one gun.

Natalia said that the man said he wants to “birth” a “Kobe-like child” with her The documents state that the man identified as her stalker has threatened to buy both an AK-47 and a fully automatic Glock. Authorities revealed that Kemp is a gun enthusiast who has been arrested and/or convicted of at least four crimes, including one involving firearms. According to MARCA, Natalia claimed in her statements that the man once DM’d her on Instagram with a picture of her late father Kobe and wrote: “Thankful For Him Birthing You, Hopefully We Can Birth Him… ‘Kobe.’”

The Los Angeles Police Department is involved in the case TMZ points out that the LAPD is involved in the case and clearly wants a restraining order in place. Natalia is asking the court to order the man to stay at least 200 yards away from her, her house, her work, her school, her sorority and her car. So far, Kobe Bryant’s eldest daughter has not offered any public statement about the follow-up on her case. It is unknown if Dwayne Kemp has already been notified of the restraining order that Natalia Bryant filed against him.