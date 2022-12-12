Semifinal matches at the World Cup in Qatar 2022

The World Cup in Qatar is a few games away from ending.

The four teams that will play the semifinals have been confirmed.

Argentina vs. Croatia and Morocco vs. France.

World Cup semifinal matches. The World Cup Qatar 2022 is coming to an end, and we are finally in the last stages where the world champion will be announced in a few days. The semifinals of the World Cup are here and there have been two big surprises.

We’re talking about Croatia and Morocco who have eliminated two great favorites, Brazil and Portugal. Both eliminated teams had great stars on their rosters and two footballers who longed to be champions, such as Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.

How were the semifinal matches in Qatar?

The Croats showed they had a big heart and knew how to compete against the green-yellow team until they reached penalties. For their part, the Moroccans made it clear that not everything is about stars. They were in charge of throwing CR7 out of probably his last World Cup.

The semifinals were defined as follows: the Argentine team will face Croatia, this duel will be played on Tuesday December 13 at 2 pm Eastern Time, 1 pm Central Time, and 11 am Pacific Time. On Wednesday December 14 Morocco will face the current champion France at the same time.