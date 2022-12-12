Semifinal matches at the World Cup in Qatar 2022
The World Cup in Qatar is a few games away from ending. The four teams that will play the semifinals have been confirmed.
World Cup semifinal matches. The World Cup Qatar 2022 is coming to an end, and we are finally in the last stages where the world champion will be announced in a few days. The semifinals of the World Cup are here and there have been two big surprises.
We’re talking about Croatia and Morocco who have eliminated two great favorites, Brazil and Portugal. Both eliminated teams had great stars on their rosters and two footballers who longed to be champions, such as Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.
How were the semifinal matches in Qatar?
The Croats showed they had a big heart and knew how to compete against the green-yellow team until they reached penalties. For their part, the Moroccans made it clear that not everything is about stars. They were in charge of throwing CR7 out of probably his last World Cup.
The semifinals were defined as follows: the Argentine team will face Croatia, this duel will be played on Tuesday December 13 at 2 pm Eastern Time, 1 pm Central Time, and 11 am Pacific Time. On Wednesday December 14 Morocco will face the current champion France at the same time.
Lionel Messi seeks to be number one
Lionel Messi heads to the semifinals with Argentina after a chaotic penalty shootout win over the Netherlands that took almost all of Friday. Argentina took a 2-0 lead, conceded an equalizer in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time to send the match into extra time at 2-2, and then won the penalty shootout 4-3 amid a deafening noise inside the Lusail Stadium.
The Argentine star, who scored a penalty in regulation time, converted his penalty in the shootout, while goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez made two saves to help Argentina clinch a semi-final match against Croatia, which beat Brazil on Friday.
The big surprise of the tournament
Africa finally has a team in the World Cup semifinals, as does the Arab world. Morocco starred in a tremendous moment in the nearly 100-year history of soccer’s biggest tournament, beating Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal team 1-0 on Saturday in another stunning result in the first World Cup hosted in the Middle East.
As a tearful Ronaldo headed straight for the tunnel, and perhaps the international retreat, after the final whistle, the Morocco players tossed their coach into the air and waved their country's flag as they linked arms in front of the fans that celebrated
Will they be champions?
France is seeking to become the first country to successfully defend its World Cup title since Brazil, led by Pelé, won back-to-back tournaments in 1958 and 1962. Italy also won back-to-back World Cups in 1934 and 1938. The players from France reacted as if they had already won the World Cup. However, what they were actually celebrating was Harry Kane’s missed penalty kick.
The game was not over yet, but France led 2-1 when Kane, England's captain and best player, stepped up to take an equalizing penalty in the 84th minute of Saturday's game at Al Bayt Stadium. He sent his shot high over the bar and defending champions France held on to win 2-1 for a place in the semifinals, according to The Associated Press.