Argentina v.s France: When and where see to the World Cup final

The World Cup Qatar 2022 final.

Argentina and France will compete for the trophy.

Lionel Messi hopes to establish himself as the best. Argentina vs. France. The World Cup Qatar final is closer than ever. On Sunday, December 18 the World Cup champions will be decided. Led by Lionel Messi, Argentina seeks to consecrate the star as the best player in football history. For their part, France, and Kylian Mbappé, hope to become two-time world champions, since they were the winners of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The final will be played at the Lusail Stadium and you can enjoy it starting at 10 am Eastern Time, 9 am Central Time and 7 am Pacific Time. Argentina vs France: The World Cup final You can enjoy this exciting match on Telemundo, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC and FOX Sports. Viewers can will get a complete play-by-play in English and Spanish, according to Bolavip. The first World Cup in the Middle East will have a stellar final on Sunday between France and Argentina, who will try to end a two-decade hegemony of European soccer on the highest stage. You cannot miss this match that could make football history.

Who will win? Lionel Messi, the top scorer for the Argentine team in the World Cup, will seek to win the last great trophy he is missing, and which Diego Maradona lifted for his country for the last time in 1986. Kylian Mbappé, 23, has the goal of equaling Pelé as the youngest player to win two World Cup titles. France may also be the first team to revalidate their title since O Rei's own Brazil in 1962. "Playing two finals in a row is incredible," said French winger Theo Hernández. "We know that the final against Argentina has everything to be a great match." Both teams, seeking their third star, overcame a curse of injuries in the run-up to the World Cup. Karim Benzemá, Paul Pogba and N'golo Kanté from the French side; Giovanni Lo Celso, Joaquín Correa and Nicolás González on the Argentine team.

How did Argentina get here? After the 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia, the Albiceleste beat Mexico 2-0 and Poland 2-0 in the group stage. In round 16 they beat Australia 2-1. In the quarterfinals they beat the Netherlands 4-3 in the penalty shootout and thrashed the last runner-up Croatia 3-0 in the semifinals. They were world champions in 1978 and 1986 and also played in the final in 1930, 1990 and 2014. Lionel Messi got five goals and three assists. The athletic and emotional leader of the Albiceleste, he was vital to open the scoring against Mexico when qualifying for round 16 was at risk. He also scored the first goal in the quarterfinals and semifinals. At 35 years old and with 25 appearances in World Cups, equaling the record of the German legend Lothar Matthäus, the Pulga will look for the last great trophy that he lacks. "He is splendid," Deschamps commented on Messi. "He plays with a lot of freedom, he touches a lot of balls, he looks very fit."

France is looking for back-to-back wins Following the 4-1 win over Australia, Les Bleus beat Denmark 2-1 to secure their place in round 16. With a majority of substitutes, they closed the first phase with a 1-0 defeat against Tunisia. In round 16 they won 3-1 against Poland and in an early final they eliminated England 2-1 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals they eliminated Morocco 2-0. They were champions in 1998 and 2018 and finalists in 2006, according to The Associated Press. Mbappé, is one of the new generation of soccer stars who entered the scene after an era dominated by Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He got five goals in the tournament, one more than in Russia.